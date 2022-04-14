ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Borqs Shares Soar After Revised Licensing Deals With Qualcomm

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) forged revised licensing agreements with Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). Borqs is a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions,...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why UP Fintech Holding Shares Are Soaring Today

UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares are trading significantly higher Friday after the company reported strong top-line results. UP Fintech Holding said fourth-quarter revenue increased 31.7% year-over-year to $62.2 million. The company added 61,400 funded accounts during the fourth quarter bringing total funded accounts to 673,400 at the end...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Veru Shares Are Rising After Hours

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session on continued momentum from the regular session. The stock closed up more than 180% after the company announced its novel COVID-19 drug candidate reduced deaths by 55% in hospitalized patients in an interim analysis of the Phase 3 study.
STOCKS
Reuters

Veoneer says Qualcomm deal to close next week

STOCKHOLM, March 24 (Reuters) - Swedish automotive technology group Veoneer (VNE.N), said on Thursday that the deal that will see it bought by Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and SSW Partners would close on April 1. Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc and SSW Partners, an investment firm based in New York, said in October...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Design#Internet Of Things#Brqs#Qualcomm Inc Lrb#Cagr
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Sourcing Journal

Vietnam Production Still Lagging, Shoe Imports Data Shows

Click here to read the full article. Top supplier China saw its imports into the U.S. jump 40.9 percent year to date to 282.88 pairs, after a 30.7 percent hike in 2021. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFrom China to Nicaragua, US Apparel Imports SurgeNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesVietnamese Exports Could Be Linked to Forced LaborBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
Benzinga

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields

When it comes to playing defense, Buffett's stocks are always high-quality investments. Chevron and Verizon are among those stocks. The stock market rally has run out of steam so far in 2022 as investors grow increasingly concerned about elevated inflation and the potential for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The U.S. economic outlook is uncertain, the war in Ukraine is uncertain and the valuation of growth stocks is uncertain as interest rates start to rise.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 20.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.03%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $630.29 billion. Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up With Bitcoin, Ethereum Firmly In The Red?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 4.14% higher at $0.1458 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. The bellwether meme coin surged even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded significantly in the red at press time, and the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.99% to $1.88 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Cutera's Shares Are Soaring Today

The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Cutera Inc's (NASDAQ: CUTR) AviClear for acne. The Company notes that AviClear is the first and only energy-based device to receive this designation to treat mild, moderate, and severe acne. AviClear is a laser treatment that offers a safe, prescription-free solution for acne.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy