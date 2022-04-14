United drops Del Rio; Nixon falls to Eagle Pass

United’s Jesed Garza tossed seven innings of two-hit, one-run ball earning the win over Del Rio on Tuesday night.

The United Longhorns extended their winning streak to four games in District 30-6A with a 2-1 victory over Del Rio on the road Tuesday.

United got a superb pitching performance out of Jesed Garza who tossed seven innings allowing just two hits and one run while striking out seven.

Garza has allowed just on run while striking out 12 in his last nine innings of work.

United got things going early as the team loaded the bases in the first inning and Josh Linn plated the first run on a bases-loaded walk.

Del Rio responded in the bottom half with a run over its own, but the Longhorns answered two innings later when Matt Rangel singled to center scoring a run and giving the team a 2-1 lead.

Rangel went 2 for 2 in the game with a walk extending his on-base streak to six consecutive trips to the plate. Going back to United’s win over Alexander Rangel has reached base seven of the last eight times he has stepped into the batter’s box.

The rest of the way was all about Garza who did not allow another run and just one hit over the final six innings of work.

He walked just two in the game.

United will face off next with LBJ on Thursday at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center at 7 p.m.

Eagle Pass 14, Nixon 4

The Nixon Mustangs dropped out of playoff position Tuesday night as they fell to Eagle Pass for the second time this year, this time 14-4 on the road.

Nixon has now lost two of its last three games, but each one came against the top two teams in the district in Alexander and Eagle Pass.

The Mustangs will look to bounce back as they will take on Del Rio at Veterans Field on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Nixon defeated Del Rio 9-0 on the road back on March 22.

Alexander 14, United South 2

Alexander moved its winning streak to four games Tuesday night as it took down United South 14-2 at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center.

While the Bulldogs eventually would run-rule the Panthers in six innings, it was actually United South which was on top after the first inning and it was all because of Victor Trevino.

The right-hander came on in relief of United South’s starter with the bases loaded — and while he would walk in a run — he was able to minimize the damage to just that score and then he led off the bottom of the first with a home run.

It was an exciting first inning for United South, but ultimately Alexander had too much firepower for the Panthers.

Rocco Garza-Gongora finished the game 4 for 5 with a single, two doubles and a triple and drove in two runs in the top of the sixth inning to push the lead to 10 and an eventual run-rule.

After giving up two runs in the first inning — senior Ciro Benavides who was making his first start of the season — tossed four scoreless innings the rest of the way.

“He did real well,” head coach Fernando Lemus said. “We just felt like we needed to shake things up a little bit in our rotation. (We’ve had) some inconsistency.

“But he did his part today, he got that ‘W’ and let’s see where that takes us from here on out.”

Adr Villarreal tossed a perfect bottom of the sixth to end it.

What the Bulldogs have next is a matchup with Eagle Pass who is currently tied with Alexander for first in district play with a 6-2 record.

The Eagles though hold the tiebreaker over Alexander as they defeated them 15-2 in the first matchup between the two teams.

United South now will have a week off before its next game — also against Eagle Pass — on April 19 on the road.

Martin 8, Mission Veterans Memorial 3

The Martin Tigers strengthened playoff chances with a 8-3 win over Mission Veterans on Tuesday.

Martin struck early, scoring three runs in the second inning. It continued its offensive power with a run in the third and three more runs in the fourth.

Azael Perez led the Tigers to victory on the mound. The hurler surrendered three runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out four.

Martin collected 11 hits in the win. Perez (2-4, RBI), Ruben Hernandez (2-4, RBI, R) and Aldo Alarcon (2-4, 2 RBI, R) all had multiple hits for the Tigers.

The Red & White look to build on Tuesday’s win with a victory over La Joya Palmview on Friday.

La Joya Palmview 8, Cigarroa 1

The Toros fell to a Palmview team that has still yet to lose in district play.

No stats were available for this game.

Victoria St. Joseph’s 6, St. Augustine 3

There were no stats available for this game.