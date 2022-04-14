ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

United drops Del Rio; Nixon falls to Eagle Pass

By Thomas Lott By, Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxcXt_0f9BksdL00
United’s Jesed Garza tossed seven innings of two-hit, one-run ball earning the win over Del Rio on Tuesday night.

The United Longhorns extended their winning streak to four games in District 30-6A with a 2-1 victory over Del Rio on the road Tuesday.

United got a superb pitching performance out of Jesed Garza who tossed seven innings allowing just two hits and one run while striking out seven.

Garza has allowed just on run while striking out 12 in his last nine innings of work.

United got things going early as the team loaded the bases in the first inning and Josh Linn plated the first run on a bases-loaded walk.

Del Rio responded in the bottom half with a run over its own, but the Longhorns answered two innings later when Matt Rangel singled to center scoring a run and giving the team a 2-1 lead.

Rangel went 2 for 2 in the game with a walk extending his on-base streak to six consecutive trips to the plate. Going back to United’s win over Alexander Rangel has reached base seven of the last eight times he has stepped into the batter’s box.

The rest of the way was all about Garza who did not allow another run and just one hit over the final six innings of work.

He walked just two in the game.

United will face off next with LBJ on Thursday at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center at 7 p.m.

Eagle Pass 14, Nixon 4

The Nixon Mustangs dropped out of playoff position Tuesday night as they fell to Eagle Pass for the second time this year, this time 14-4 on the road.

Nixon has now lost two of its last three games, but each one came against the top two teams in the district in Alexander and Eagle Pass.

The Mustangs will look to bounce back as they will take on Del Rio at Veterans Field on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Nixon defeated Del Rio 9-0 on the road back on March 22.

Alexander 14, United South 2

Alexander moved its winning streak to four games Tuesday night as it took down United South 14-2 at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center.

While the Bulldogs eventually would run-rule the Panthers in six innings, it was actually United South which was on top after the first inning and it was all because of Victor Trevino.

The right-hander came on in relief of United South’s starter with the bases loaded — and while he would walk in a run — he was able to minimize the damage to just that score and then he led off the bottom of the first with a home run.

It was an exciting first inning for United South, but ultimately Alexander had too much firepower for the Panthers.

Rocco Garza-Gongora finished the game 4 for 5 with a single, two doubles and a triple and drove in two runs in the top of the sixth inning to push the lead to 10 and an eventual run-rule.

After giving up two runs in the first inning — senior Ciro Benavides who was making his first start of the season — tossed four scoreless innings the rest of the way.

“He did real well,” head coach Fernando Lemus said. “We just felt like we needed to shake things up a little bit in our rotation. (We’ve had) some inconsistency.

“But he did his part today, he got that ‘W’ and let’s see where that takes us from here on out.”

Adr Villarreal tossed a perfect bottom of the sixth to end it.

What the Bulldogs have next is a matchup with Eagle Pass who is currently tied with Alexander for first in district play with a 6-2 record.

The Eagles though hold the tiebreaker over Alexander as they defeated them 15-2 in the first matchup between the two teams.

United South now will have a week off before its next game — also against Eagle Pass — on April 19 on the road.

Martin 8, Mission Veterans Memorial 3

The Martin Tigers strengthened playoff chances with a 8-3 win over Mission Veterans on Tuesday.

Martin struck early, scoring three runs in the second inning. It continued its offensive power with a run in the third and three more runs in the fourth.

Azael Perez led the Tigers to victory on the mound. The hurler surrendered three runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out four.

Martin collected 11 hits in the win. Perez (2-4, RBI), Ruben Hernandez (2-4, RBI, R) and Aldo Alarcon (2-4, 2 RBI, R) all had multiple hits for the Tigers.

The Red & White look to build on Tuesday’s win with a victory over La Joya Palmview on Friday.

La Joya Palmview 8, Cigarroa 1

The Toros fell to a Palmview team that has still yet to lose in district play.

No stats were available for this game.

Victoria St. Joseph’s 6, St. Augustine 3

There were no stats available for this game.

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

It is chaos in District 30-6A baseball

To say absolutely nothing has been decided in District 30-6A play might actually be an understatement. Here is how the standings sit right now with just district records: Eagle Pass7-2 Alexander6-2 United6-3 Del Rio4-4 Nixon4-5 United South2-6 LBJ0-7 That is five teams separated by three wins and three losses with four games left to play. Additionally, almost all of them have one game left against each other. Alexander plays Eagle Pass on Thursday, Del Rio on April 19 and United on April 27. United plays Nixon on April 22 and...
DEL RIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Dustdevils one game into toughest series of season

TAMIU's baseball team will face no tougher challenge this season than what is coming up this weekend. The Dustdevils travel up to Canyon, Texas for a four-game series with the No. 5 ranked team in the country in West Texas A&M. The Buffaloes are coming off of a weekend in which they won three out of four games against the No. 12 ranked team in the nation Angelo State and they did that on the road. This team is incredibly tough to deal with and it the lineup. WTAMU is batting .339 as a team (first in...
CANYON, TX
KSAT 12

BOYS SOCCER: Boerne defeats Celina 2-1, claims second straight UIL Class 4A State title

GEORGETOWN – For the second straight season, the Boerne boys soccer team has made history. Junior Jess Gonzales scored the game-winning goal midway through the first overtime period, as the Greyhounds defeated Celina in the UIL Class 4A State championship game 2-1 to claim their second consecutive state title at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown on Friday afternoon. Boerne defeated Diamond Hill-Jarvis 3-1 in the 2021 title game nearly one full year ago.
BOERNE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Del Rio, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Del Rio, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Sports
City
Nixon, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Emir Encalada delivers for Bulldogs

Emir Encalada asked to be on the mound Thursday against Eagle Pass. The Alexander pitcher had the Bulldogs' previous 15-1 loss to the Eagles earlier this season ingrained in his mind. And the senior delivered big time. There's no denying Encalada's talent. He throws an 88-mph fastball, which ranks in the top 20% in Texas. He has signed with Texas A&M International to play collegiately. However, consistency issues have plagued him this season. Alexander's pitching staff expected Encalada to be one of, if not the top pitcher in Laredo this year. Sometimes he has met those expectations. Then...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Alexander pleased with start of spring football practice

The Alexander Bulldogs just completed their first week of spring football and newly hired head coach Edwin Garcia was pleased with what he saw. "I think it went great," he said. "We're actually into Day 5 of it, we had two days of helmets and we were working on a little bit of skills before that. "So I thought we transitioned great to spring ball with the pads on first week, kids did a lot of learning, that's what we did today. The kids did a tremendous job of picking up our scheme so far, we're excited about...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Michael Salinas’ Kingsville Connection

KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michael Salinas is accomplishing one of his career goals by working as a head coach on the collegiate level. “I always prepared and worked like a head coach in college.” Salinas said. “Never knew that opportunity would come. Fortunately for me it did, and it was at Kingsville.”
KINGSVILLE, TX
Laredo Morning Times

United mixed doubles finishes 4th at region tournament

The United mixed doubles team of sophomores Marco Rodriguez and Pamela Barragan had a sensational run this season, winning 27 consecutive matches before falling in the regional semifinals of the Region IV-6A tennis tournament that unfolded at the McFarlin Tennis Center in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday. Barragan and Rodriguez lost to the No. 1 mixed doubles team of the regional tournament, Round Rock's Kyle Grimes and Dana Kardonik in a three-set thriller 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The Laredo duo then lost to the Lake Travis team 6-3, 6-2 for the third-place medal to conclude one of the most...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
KRGV

Garza signs for St. Mary's soccer

HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen South's Sarah Garza signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at St. Mary's University. Click on the video above for more on her signing day.
HARLINGEN, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
734
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy