Laredo, TX

Cervantes, Gonzalez lead TAMIU out of 13-game losing streak

By Thomas Lott
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
United High School graduate and TAMIU baseball player Beto Cervantes hit two pinch-hit home runs in the Dustdevils’ series against St. Edwards this weekend including a walkoff homer in the team’s Game 2 win.

Advanced statistics can be incredibly complicated, but one that isn’t is called BABIP. It stands for Batting Average on Balls In Play. Simply put, it measures how often a player gets a hit when they the ball winds up between the white lines excluding home runs.

Even more simply put — it measures how lucky a team is. An average BABIP for a team or player is around .300. So typically when a player puts the ball in play they expect to get a hit about 30 percent of the time.

If a BABIP is higher than .300 a player is lucky. If it’s worse then they’re unlucky.

TAMIU’s baseball team was about as unlucky as it got in its series against Texas A&M Kingsville a couple of weeks ago. In that series the Dustdevils got hits 21 of the 79 times the ball was hit in play for a BABIP of .265.

That’s bad, and head coach Philip Middleton’s comments after that series reflected the team was hitting in some bad luck.

“We lined out four times with runners in scoring position in the infield,” Middleton said. “Three of those went for double plays. Inning-ending double plays.

“Line drives right at them. Where if it’s just a couple feet to the left or right it’s extra bases and we score multiple runs on the play and we just had a hard time getting a break.”

TAMIU had run into a lot of bad luck over its last three weeks prior to its matchup with St. Edward’s this past weekend. The Dustdevils had lost four of those games by four runs or less, two of which came by one run and it had resulted in 12 straight losses.

In Game 1 against St. Edward’s on Friday, the bad luck seemingly kept on coming as the Dustdevils lost yet another game by one run 8-7.

But in that game they started to see in a slight turn and that came in a three-run, pinch-hit home run from United graduate Beto Cervantes in the bottom of the ninth inning.

It didn’t lead to a win, but it may well have set the tone for the weekend.

“It was good,” Cervantes said Tuesday. “It gave us comfort and security going on to the next game.”

In that next game the luck was seemingly going against TAMIU again. Holding a one-run lead going into the top of the sixth, the bullpen wasn’t able to hold the lead allowing St. Edward’s to tie it up.

But Cervantes had found something, or maybe, Middleton had found something in the young man as a pinch hitter.

So he strode to the plate and put one over the fence. It was as simple as that. Middleton put him into position to succeed and that’s exactly what he did.

Ending the team’s losing streak at 13 games understandably got a significant monkey off of the team’s back and Isaac Gonzalez took advantage of that little bit of momentum the Dustdevils had going.

He hadn’t had the best luck either to start out the series. After registering two hits in Game 1 he went 0 for 6 in his next six at-bats, but he only struck out once meaning he put the ball in play five times but none of them would fall for a hit.

But the best way to fix that is to hit it where the defenders ain’t — which was actually over the fence. (Home runs don’t count toward BABIP, but just ignore that here.)

With TAMIU down 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning Gonzalez came up during his little slump. He then put a charge into one out to center field bringing St. Edward’s lead to 4-2.

Then, after TAMIU recorded two quick outs down 4-3 in the seventh inning the game looked all but over. But Robbie Bailey tallied a huge pinch-hit single to left giving Gonzalez another shot at the plate.

He made the most of it connecting on a two-run walkoff homer to right field to give the Dustdevils their first winning streak in more than a month.

After seeing Cervantes come in clutch in Games 1 and 2, Gonzalez was not to be outdone.

“It was just a big confidence booster for both of us, and for the whole team, just a little bit of confidence,” the junior shortstop said. “We hadn’t had that much going on, 13-game losing streak it’s pretty hard to get something going, but thankfully Beto started it off, got it going, and it just took off from there.”

While the 13-game losing streak was something the Dustdevils would like to forget, it didn’t eliminate them from the postseason. Those two wins on the weekend put TAMIU two wins back of Eastern New Mexico for the No. 8 seed in the conference which earns a LSC Tournament berth.

With a series still to play against them, the Dustdevils have a shot. The challenge is now they’ll have to face off with the No. 14 ranked team in the nation in West Texas A&M on the road this weekend.

But coming off of two wins — even though the team did lose Game 4 Sunday — could be huge for the team’s confidence against such a formidable opponent.

“Entering the Lone Star Conference you know you’re going to face good opponents and it’s going to be the top (Division) II programs in the nation,” Gonzalez said. “You’ve got to compete against the best and that’s just the bottom line.

“If you want to be good you’ve got to compete against the best.”

WacoTrib.com

Lorena volleyball coach Gonzales heads to 6A Royse City

After two seasons at the helm of the Lorena volleyball program, Amanda Gonzales is headed to Class 6A. Gonzales confirmed to the Trib that she has taken the job as the head coach at Royse City High School. In two seasons at Lorena, Gonzales led the Lady Leopards to back-to-back...
ROYSE CITY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

St. Augustine golf wins district title

The St. Augustine golf team continued its district dominance as it won the league title for the sixth straight year under head coach Clarissa Mancha on Monday. "It feels very exciting and thrilling to win district," Mancha said. "Especially knowing that the kids worked hard, and the hard work paid off for them." The Knights captured the win as Johnny Solis was crowned the individual district champion. Maurcio Morales placed second while Rolando Alfaro took third. Juan Pablo Ochoa, Marian Gamboa and Emilio Calderon finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Solis placed first after he beat Morales in...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, IL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler Baseball: Patriots take three games in series with Oklahoma Christian

UT Tyler (24-16, 24-16) returns to play on Tuesday for its first non-conference game. The Patriots hit the road to take on Arkansas-Monticello in a 3 p.m. contest. Oklahoma Christian (19-26, 19-25) is scheduled to visit Arkansas-Fort Smith on Friday. THURSDAYDylan Blomquist was sharp on the mound, going eight strong...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
