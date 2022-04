WWE is set for another European Tour coming up at the end of April, with major shows in London and Paris on April 29 and 30, respectively. On Thursday the company confirmed three big matchups for both shows — RK-Bro vs. The Usos, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. The announcement is just the latest hint that "The Scottish Warrior" will be the next man up to challenge "The Tribal Chief" and attempt to dethrone him of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO