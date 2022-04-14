ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man claims he was shot in Huntington

By Bailey Brautigan
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at an Ironton hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man claimed he sustained the gunshot wound in Huntington on 4th Ave, but they haven’t yet found any evidence to corroborate the man’s statement.

The man was treated and released.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

