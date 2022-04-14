Victim Airlifted After Falling Down Flight Of Stairs In Hunterdon County

Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook

A victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after falling down a flight of stairs in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to a home in Flemington Thursday morning, the department said.

The rescue squad treated the victim at the scene as a Northstar medical helicopter landed nearby to take them to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

“It's been a busy week for traumas in our area, with this being the third medevac transport,” the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad said.

“Be careful out there, and watch out for the potential for severe weather later this afternoon.”

