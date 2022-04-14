ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Pair arrested in Virginia are returned to Brockton, held in fatal shooting

By Namu Sampath
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SkDu_0f9BjIGK00

BROCKTON — Following the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Boston resident in Brockton last month, two people — Brendan Fernandes of Brockton and Destiny A. Fontes Silie of Warwick, Rhode Island — were arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court.

Fernandes, 33, and Silie, 25, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to the shooting and were held.

On March 15 at approximately 4:44 p.m. in the vicinity of 401 East St., first responders found a male victim later identified as Brima Koroma, “suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest,” a statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said.

Koroma was transported to Brockton Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the fatal shooting, the pair were seen driving away from the scene in separate cars, the DA said.

A day later, “Virginia State Police stopped Silie’s blue sedan in Chesterfield, Virginia,” where Fernandes and Silie were found together and arrested.

Is crime down in Brockton?:District attorney shares stats for city, Plymouth County

“The pair waived rendition and were returned to Brockton [Tuesday],” the DA's office said.

Arraignment and onwards

Fernandes pleaded not guilty to the three charges against him at Wednesday’s arraignment: murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. He was held without bail, according to the DA’s office.

'We don't know what's in that dirt':Brockton sues over 'illegal transfer station'

Silie also pleaded not guilty to her one charge of accessory after the fact of murder. She was held and her bail was revoked, as she has two other open cases out of Brockton.

The two will be back in court on June 16.

Both the Brockton Police and the Massachusetts State Police Unit assigned to the Plymouth County DA’s office investigated this case, and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jeremy Beth Kusmin and Samantha Mullin.

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

