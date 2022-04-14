Wind Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt and Northern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 2 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

