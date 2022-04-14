ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:55:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Covington FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Alabama, including the following county, Covington. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Opp, Florala, Lockhart, Red Oak, Huckaville, Stanley, Stedman, Green Bay, Horn Hill, Onycha, Babbie, McRae, Beda, Beulah, Howells, Falco, Blairs, Wing and Estothel. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Alabama...Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. For the Escambia River...including Century...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Escambia River Near Century. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17 feet, considerable flooding of lowlands occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:05 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 17.4 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall to 17.2 feet and begin rising again early Thursday morning. It will rise to 17.7 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 17 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wheeler County, GA
City
Scotland, GA
County
Treutlen County, GA
City
Abbeville, GA
City
Lumber City, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Montgomery County, GA
City
Hawkinsville, GA
City
Griffin, GA
City
Mount Vernon, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM EDT. Target Area: Cumberland The National Weather Service in Raleigh NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River At Manchester. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Fort Bragg near the water treatment plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Little River Manchester 18.0 17.9 Sat 9 am EDT 17.9 15.8 14.0 12.8
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:35 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 0.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate below flood stage with a maximum value of 2.2 feet early Monday afternoon. It will rise above flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 0.9 Sat 7 am CDT 2.1 2.1 2.0
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nacogdoches FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in northwest Louisiana, Bossier, Caddo and De Soto. In northeast Texas, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 726 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Carthage, Rusk, Haughton, Stonewall, Alto, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Beckville, Joaquin, Pinehill, Minden, Trawick, Deberry, Sacul, New Salem, Douglass and Morrill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Ocmulgee River#Oconee River#Extreme Weather#Montgomery Counties#Dodge#Mcrae#Lumber City Minor#Flood Stage
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hollywood to near Prescott to 8 miles south of Hope, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden... Gurdon Sparkman... Chidester Okolona... Whelen Springs Beirne... Poison Springs State Park Richwoods... White Oak Lake State Park Burtsell... Curtis Ouachita... Reader Vaden... Troy Tates Bluff... Pine Grove Dalark... Bragg City This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 66. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 15.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/17/1968. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, Campbell, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Kenton FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Walton, Holmes, Jackson, North Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 04:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Walton; Holmes; Jackson; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibilities of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...SE Alabama, portions of the FL Panhandle, and for GA counties east of the Flint River. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheridan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Additional snow expected. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches likely. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Extreme stresses to newborn livestock due to cold and snow.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Madison; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Warren FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold by either covering or bringing them indoors. Target Area: Clark; Coles; Douglas; Edgar; Moultrie FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Coles, Moultrie, Douglas, Clark and Edgar Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy