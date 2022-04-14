Man Vs Bee - Casting Announced

Click here to read the full article. Graduation means it’s time to move on. For six members of the cast at grown-ish, the season finale means just that.
The Freeform series.Season 4 finale marked the departures of Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek).
Fortunately, the ensemble will have a few returnees. Yara Shahidi (Zoey), Trevor Jackson (Aaron), and Diggy Simmons (Doug) will be on hand to greet a new collection of students, including black-ish’s Marcus Scribner. Additional casting news is expected soon.
“Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always...
