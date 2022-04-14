ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jordan Zemura set to miss Bournemouth’s clash against Middlesbrough

Jordan Zemura will be absent for Bournemouth when they face Middlesbrough.

The left-back was forced off against Sheffield United at the weekend with a hamstring problem and although scan results were not as bad as first feared, he will be sidelined against Boro.

Junior Stanislas (hamstring) and Kieffer Moore (foot) are edging closer to a return but are still out of contention.

Robbie Brady could push for minutes after making an appearance from the bench following his return from injury against the Blades.

Dael Fry is set to miss Middlesbrough’s trip to the south coast.

The defender limped off during the 1-0 loss to Hull at the weekend with a tight calf.

Fry’s absence means that Sol Bamba could line up in his place again.

Boro boss Chris Wilder also confirmed that Isaiah Jones will be involved in the Cherries clash following a return from illness.

