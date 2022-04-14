Jacksonville IKEA hosts second active-duty military drive-thru dinner

Veterans Day 2021 Veterans Day honors the sacrifice and service of America's military personnel. (Pamela A. Moore/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Ikea will host a drive-thru dinner for active-duty military members.

The event will take place, Thursday, Apr. 14, at their Gate Parkway location from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., where 300 hot meals will be served to 70 local families.

Families have already pre-registered for the donated meals through USO of Greater Jacksonville.

For active-duty military families who were not able to participate in this years’ drive-thru dinner, the company encourages people to attend Purple Up! Day, which supports children of military families for their unique sacrifices.

The event will be held Friday, Apr. 15.

People are required to provide a valid Military ID to receive two free kid’s meals for children under 12 years old with every purchase of an adult meal.

