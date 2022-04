MONTVILLE, Maine — Three men have died after a gas explosion and fire Wednesday afternoon leveled a residence on Darci Lane in Montville. First responders found Rocco Taddeo, 88, of Montville, dead inside the home. Homeowner Stuart Nichols, 74, and a relative of his, 78-year-old Robert Gorham of Buxton, were found outside the house, where they’d been thrown with the force of the explosion into some nearby trees, according to the Maine State Police. Both Nichols and Gorham were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland to be treated for their injuries, but later died at the hospital.

MONTVILLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO