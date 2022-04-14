ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees react to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s monster night: 'Not fun when you're on the other side of it'

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

The Yankees were in awe of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after Wednesday night’s three home run performance that included 14 total bases, and are likely in fear of having to face him 16 more times this season.

“That was impressive tonight,” Aaron Judge said. “I wish it was against somebody else so I could've watched it on TV and didn't see it live, but that’s the type of player he is. He can take over a game.”

Cole, after surrendering a first-inning bomb to Guerrero, pounded a 98 mph fastball that the Blue Jays slugger quickly turned on and launched into the seats in left center for a two-run home run, then later laced a double down the right field line on a solid fastball down in the zone, leaving Cole to tip his cap.

“He was just so quick to that pitch, and he did it again later against [Jonathan Loaisiga],” Cole said. “He had a good night.”

Certainly an understatement from Cole, as Guerrero finished 4-for-4 with four extra base hits, all while tending to a bloodied hand after it was stepped on during a play at first base. But all the talk afterward, even in the Yankee clubhouse, was about Guerrero’s three home runs, already the eighth multi-homer game of the 23-year-old’s career.

“That was three impressive swings,” Judge said. “I was even more impressed with two strikes, shooting a double down the right field line. That guy is a game changer. He’s gonna be a tough opponent all year.”

Unfortunately for the Yanks, but fortunately for fans across baseball, Guerrero will be back in action in the Bronx on Thursday night, when the Bombers can only hope to contain him.

“When he's got that swing going, he's better than everyone else,” Anthony Rizzo said. “It doesn’t matter who’s on the mound. He put those swings on really good pitches. When guys do that, it’s not fun when you’re on the other side of it.”

