Shawnee, KS

Prosecutors drop child abuse charge against Kan. day care owner

Salina Post
 2 days ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors in Johnson County have dropped a felony child abuse charge brought against a Shawnee day care operator, citing new evidence that showed the child was unharmed when he left her care. The Kansas City...

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

