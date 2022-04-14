'School of Rock' coming to SIUE

Joel Springer, in the lead role of Dewey Finn, with some of the young actors and musicians in the Curtains Up Theater Company production of “School of Rock” at rehearsal Tuesday night at Miner’s Theatre in Collinsville. (Scott Marion/The Intelligencer)

If you – or your kids – have ever dreamed of being a rock star, Curtains Up Theater Company has the show for you.

Curtains Up is presenting “School of Rock” from May 12-15 at Dunham Theater at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“School of Rock” is a rock musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes.

Based on the 2003 film of the same name, written by Mike White, the musical follows Dewey Finn (played by Jack Black in the movie), an out-of-work rock singer and guitarist who pretends to be a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

“School of Rock” was a box office hit after being released in 2003 and a stage musical adaptation opened on Broadway in December 2015.

Howard Bell is the director for the Curtains Up production of “School of Rock” with Carol Hodson and Vince Ojeda as assistant directors and Steve Shininger as the musical director.

“We have a cast of 15 kids in the show, ranging in age from 8 to 14, as well as 20-plus adults,” said Hodson, who is vice president and artistic director for Curtains Up Theater Company. “The kids are from Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Collinsville, Belleville, O’Fallon and several other towns.

“We wanted to do this show really bad, but we knew that we couldn’t so it right unless we could find some very talented kids who were musicians too. We found them and it blows my mind every day that I seem them rehearse. I can’t believe how good they are.”

Like Hodson, Bell is impressed with the talent of the young performers.

“One kid takes some piano lessons, but now he’s learning to play guitar and Steve’s daughter is learning how to play bass,” Bell said. “One of our drummers has played for a couple of years for his church, but this a whole different view for him.

“To have these kids, who are middle school age, to be playing this well is just amazing. We’re able to round out the cast with adults that are equally amazing, both in the other band that Dewey plays in and the singing that they are doing.”

Bell feels that people of all ages can relate to the music and the story of “School of Rock.”

“People are going to make the comparison, particularly with the movie, and I think they’ll be surprised at how well both of our bands do and the characterizations that our children make,” Bell said. “To me, this is a story about belonging and finding out where you can belong, and I think that’s what is going to connect with our audience.”

Shininger, meanwhile, is from Mascoutah and his daughter, Dara, 12, is playing Katie, who starts out as a cello player in the orchestra and becomes a bass player for the rock band.

“She’s never played bass before, so she’s learning on the job and enjoying it,” Shininger said. “We have a great group of kids as the students at Horace Green Prep School. So many of them are so talented vocally and they’re doing great instrumentally as well.

“Part of the production is that they’re going to be playing live on stage in this rock band. The kids are learning their instruments on the go and they’re soaking it up like little sponges.”

Joel Springer is playing the lead role of Dewey Finn. A Maryville native, Finn is a graduate of Collinsville High School, where he was better known as an athlete.

“I have a very minimal acting background other than a couple of plays in high school that were not musicals, so this is my first one,” Springer said. “One of my friends, who is also in the play, had an ad on Facebook for the auditions and ‘School of Rock’ is one of our favorite movies as a family.

“My kids and my wife wanted to audition for it, and they dragged me along and I got cast as the lead. I’m kind of a real-life Dewey Finn, except I’ve held down a steady job for most of my life.”

For Springer, acting in “School of Rock” is a family affair.

“What makes it special for me is that I get to be up there with my two sons and my wife, and it’s really cool to see them to do something new because none of us have done a musical before,” Springer said. “Like Howard said, the story is about belonging and figuring out who you are and what’s special about you and why being different is good.”

Debbie Maneke, from Edwardsville, plays Rosalie Mullins, the principal of Horace Green Prep School.

“I’ve done a lot of theater and my latest production was Patsy Cline in ‘Always Patsy Cline,’ which did two runs at the Alton Little Theater and one time at the Wildey Theatre,” Maneke said. “I had never done anything with Curtains Up, but I thought that ‘School of Rock’ would be really fun.

“I saw the (musical) production of it at the Fox Theatre and I enjoyed it, especially the role of the principal. The kids are fantastic, and I think the interaction between everyone is more fun in the live production and the principal has a whole lot more to do.”

Jacob Devine plays the role of Ned Schneebly, Dewey’s roommate and best friend, who formerly dreamed of being a rock star but gave up.

“Ned is a substitute teacher and Dewey, the main character, takes his place and steals his identity in order to teach at the school,” Devine said. “Ned has a girlfriend now and he’s kind of moved on from the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle. Dewey doesn’t pay the rent and that’s why he takes the job as a substitute teacher, because Ned is threatening to kick him out.

“I just moved here a few months ago from Minnesota and I’m a substitute teacher right now (in Edwardsville) just like my character. I hadn’t been in a play in eight years and as an undergrad in theater, that used to be a big part of my life. I’ve directed theater recently and I’ve coached speech and thought this would be a good way to meet people and plug into the community and do something outside of my comfort zone.”

Christy Luster, who grew up in Edwardsville and now lives in St. Louis, plays Patty Di Marco, who is Ned’s girlfriend.

“I’ve been working with Curtains Up since I was a kid and I’ve known a lot of the people in this company for a long time, and I loved the movie version of ‘School of Rock.’ I was 12 or 13 when it came out, so it was just the right age for me to become obsessed with it,” Luster said.

“Patty is not impressed with Dewey and she’s a little bit of the voice of reason in the show, although her voice can be quite mean. But it’s fun to play the villain sometimes.”

Tickets for “School of Rock” can be purchased at schoolofrocktickets.com or https://cutc.ticketleap.com . Do not contact the SIUE box office.

The performances on May 12-14 will be at 7:30 p.m., while the performance on May 15 is at 2 p.m.

For more information, call 618-830-5822 or email info@curtainsuptheater.com .