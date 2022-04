Global supply chain delays are continuing to plague the U.S. home-building industry. A surge in demand for new housing, coupled with closures and delays in factories and transportation hubs brought on by the pandemic, mean that the materials most commonly used in home construction are in short supply. According to the housing market research firm Zonda, 90% of American home builders surveyed said that their business had been impacted by supply issues.

