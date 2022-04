Add this excellent 8 minute home ab workout for a six pack from Jeff at Athlean X into your training. “If you have 8 minutes, you have plenty of time to follow along with this brutal 8 minute home ab workout that requires nothing more than a single pair of dumbbells and some room on the floor. Many times, when people are doing their ab workouts at home they forget to incorporate some of the amazing ab exercises and principles that makes their gym workouts most effective. In the case of ab workouts, they forget to include the weight.”

