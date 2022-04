WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO