Plant City Liquor Store Shooting Suspect Identified, Manhunt Underway

Oscar Juan Molina, 44

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has identified Oscar Juan Molina, 44, as the shooter in the fatal homicide that occurred on Wednesday night, at Twilight Zone Liquor in Plant City.

Detectives are searching for Molina, who may be traveling in a 2016 black Dodge Charger, Florida tag: JLRN07.

If you have any information on Molina’s whereabouts, you are asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

