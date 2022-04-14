ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

‘Cold-Blooded’ Colombian Fugitive Sought in 1994 Murder of Wife, Attempted Murder of Daughter Found Living in Massachusetts After He Tried to Become U.S. Citizen: Feds

By Matt Naham
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
The FBI announced Wednesday that a long-sought Colombian fugitive in the murder of his wife and attempted murder of his daughter has been living in Massachusetts under an alias for more than two decades. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, had not only lived under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon,...

