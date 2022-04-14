ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

United mixed doubles finishes 4th at region tournament

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z43qx_0f9BdCbs00
Rodriguez and Barragan won their first two matches of the regional tournament but ultimately fell in the semis.

The United mixed doubles team of sophomores Marco Rodriguez and Pamela Barragan had a sensational run this season, winning 27 consecutive matches before falling in the regional semifinals of the Region IV-6A tennis tournament that unfolded at the McFarlin Tennis Center in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Barragan and Rodriguez lost to the No. 1 mixed doubles team of the regional tournament, Round Rock’s Kyle Grimes and Dana Kardonik in a three-set thriller 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The Laredo duo then lost to the Lake Travis team 6-3, 6-2 for the third-place medal to conclude one of the most successful tennis campaigns United tennis has had in recent memory.

This marks the first time the mixed doubles duo of Barragan and Rodriguez lost in the spring season after winning seven consecutive tournaments. They officially finished the season 29-2. They won the District 30-6A title and were seeded No. 4 heading into the regional tournament.

“Pam and Marco had a great spring season playing mixed doubles together,” United head coach Mark Collins said. “They won seven tournaments and ended up with 29 wins and only 2 losses. They were district champions and finished fourth in the regional tournament and almost upset the No. 1 seeded team. This is the (best) any United doubles team has ever finished in the regional tournament.”

On Tuesday, the Laredo duo opened the regional tournament by defeating San Antonio Reagan’s Livia Washington and Imanol Avila 6-2, 6-1. They then defeated Harlingen High’s Victoria Gonzalez and Francisco Buford 6-2, 6-0.

Barragan and Rodriguez are only sophomores playing No. 1’s for United and will be the No. 1 mixed doubles team coming back next season. They grew as a team and were in sync with each other on the tennis court.

“Very proud of our growth playing wise and as doubles partners,” Barragan said. “We feel very grateful to have had the season we did with the support of our coaches and teammates.”

Added Rodriguez: “I’m so happy with how we did. We worked really hard, and the proof is in our performance this season.”

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

