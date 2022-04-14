ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teachers’ union NEU warns of classroom culture wars

By Richard Adams Education editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDhLr_0f9BbijQ00
Mary Bousted Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

A teachers’ union is forming a partnership with education experts to “critically interrogate” the government’s plans for a model history curriculum in England, as its leaders warned that culture wars continued to rage over what should be taught in classrooms.

Mary Bousted, a joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said it was joining with the Runnymede Trust and others to monitor the history curriculum changes the government has announced as part of its response to the Sewell report on race and ethnic disparities .

“We want to ensure that Black history, cultures and perspectives have proper recognition in all subjects and all year round. And this must centre the perspectives of those who were colonised or their descendants,” Bousted told delegates at the NEU’s annual conference in Bournemouth.

The Department for Education plans to develop a model history curriculum for use by schools by 2024, with the help of “experts, historians and school leaders”. Ministers have sought to reassure critics that the curriculum would be diverse in a “meaningful, rather than tokenistic” way.

Bousted said she had been “monstered” by the rightwing media and endured “gales of outrage” on social media after saying she was not interested in a curriculum solely composed of the works of dead white men.

“All of which shows me, personally, and us all, politically, that the culture wars rage and continue to rage and that they consume anyone who dares to challenge the narrow, monocultural base on which the current national curriculum, with all its assumptions on powerful knowledge is based,” Bousted said.

The partnership with the Runnymede Trust and other education experts would “act as a point of critical interrogation” of the government’s planned changes, Bousted said.

At its annual conference the union’s delegates earlier passed motions calling for a campaign to decolonialise school curriculums.

The UK Statistics Authority said it was investigating the DfE’s use of statistics in its schools white paper, after the NEU’s leaders announced the union had made a formal complaint.

Kevin Courtney, the NEU’s other joint general secretary, said the union had complained to the statistics watchdog “about this disgraceful, deliberate misuse of statistics and the deliberate suppression of relevant data” in the DfE’s documents to support its claim that converting local authority schools into academies improved their Ofsted grades.

Bousted pledged to defeat the government’s aim of all state schools in England being converted to academies by 2030, calling the white paper “the final thrashings of zombie education ideologues with zombie education policies”.

Comments / 38

Arthur Fritog
2d ago

Parents in every State need to demand that teachers really teach, not indoctrination. No tenure and the best teachers get rewarded. Get the Federal Government out of our schools along with hysterical, nonessential teachers Union.

Reply(12)
31
Griffin
2d ago

Anything the teachers unions want passed in November, I’m voting against.🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply(6)
31
jabberdevil
2d ago

teacher unions are the enemy of education

Reply
33
Related
WECT

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants flexible seating for students with learning disabilities

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher who works with students with learning disabilities is hoping to get some help. Sami Whitley, a teacher at Edgewood Elementary School in Whiteville, is asking for donations through DonorsChoose to purchase flexible seating for her students. DonorsChoose is an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
WHITEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Runnymede Trust
The Independent

Swearing at teachers has become accepted in some schools, union warns

Widespread swearing at teachers is among the behavioural problems which have become accepted in some schools, a union leader has said.Mike Corbett, national officer for Scotland at the NASUWT union, said many teachers reported that violent behaviour had worsened after pupils returned to classrooms during the pandemic.Speaking at a fringe event at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, he said poor behaviour is increasingly a problem in all years of primary school.There is currently a lack of research on the issue, he said.Mr Corbett said: “Many of our members are telling us that since kids have come back, there’s more...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘No food and no money until Monday’: one family’s descent into poverty in cost crisis Britain

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

The Guardian

240K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy