Former GB band teacher accused of touching fifth-graders, facing multiple charges

By Devin Willems
wearegreenbay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A former band teacher at Beaumont Elementary School is facing multiple charges related to alleged incidents of him touching fifth-graders during class. According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old Kelton Jennings is accused of inappropriately touching fifth-grade girls. The alleged incidents reportedly happened during...

www.wearegreenbay.com

