This Springtime tutorial shows you how to make a Sunflower Wreath using clothespins. (I used some of the dollar tree nautical rope I had on hand) Spray paint the clothespins with the golden sunset spray paint and the pizza pan with the black spray paint (Allow for at least 30 minutes to dry depending on the humidity in your area. The clothespins took a while to dry)

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO