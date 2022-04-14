ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

7 Significant Tornado Events in Middle Tennessee

By Andrea Hinds
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Tornado season is typically March through May in the South, although Tennessee has had tornadoes throughout the year. From 1950 – 2021, Davidson County has had 53 confirmed tornadoes, Wilson 54, Sumner 51, Rutherford 42, Robertson 28, Williamson County 27,  Dickson 20, Maury 16 and Cheatham 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9Ht0_0f9BaSfJ00
photo from weather.gov

For those of you who have lived in the area for a while, you might have distinct memories of some of the more significant tornadoes, such as the one that hit the downtown Nashville area in March 2020 or even the tornado outbreak in April 1998.

We took a look at the NWS weather archives to learn more about some of the significant tornadoes that have occurred in the middle Tennessee area.

Here is an abbreviated list and storm description from weather.gov of some record-breaking tornado events that occurred in Middle Tennessee.

March 2 – 3, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tp5KB_0f9BaSfJ00
East Nashville. Photo by @leannePearson

10 Tornadoes

From late in the day on March 2 into the early morning hours on March 3, several supercell thunderstorms spawned numerous tornadoes across southeast Missouri, southern Kentucky, Tennessee, and central Alabama.

One of these supercells formed near the Mississippi River in West Tennessee, then tracked eastward across the entire length of the state spawning numerous tornadoes and dropping large hail up to the size of baseballs in some areas. The worst of these tornadoes touched down across Middle Tennessee during the early morning hours of March 3, 2020, resulting in widespread damage, hundreds of injuries and 25 fatalities. These tornadoes were the worst seen in Tennessee since the devastating tornadoes of April 27, 2011 across East Tennessee, as well as the Super Tuesday tornadoes on February 5-6, 2008.

Damage surveys conducted by NWS Memphis, NWS Nashville, and NWS Morristown determined 10 tornadoes touched down across the state of Tennessee, with 7 of these tornadoes affecting Middle Tennessee. The two strongest and most damaging tornadoes were an EF-3 tornado that tracked over 60 miles across the Nashville metro area eastward to Smith County, as well as an even stronger EF-4 tornado that caused severe damage in central Putnam County between Baxter and Cookeville, TN. Incredibly, this EF-4 tornado dissipated just blocks west of the heart of Cookeville. All of these tornadoes were moving at extremely fast speeds up to 65 mph!

April 16, 1998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qq1WD_0f9BaSfJ00
photo: weather.gov

13 tornadoes

An historic tornado outbreak of at least 13 tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on April 16, 1998. Many of these tornadoes were strong or violent and tracked long distances, killing 4 people and injuring nearly 100 people, while causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. The most infamous tornado during the outbreak struck downtown Nashville, blowing out numerous windows in skycrapers and causing the collapse of some older buildings. Other notable tornadoes included three violent tornadoes in southern Middle Tennessee that reached F4 to F5 intensity, and an F3 tornado in Pickett County that damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. Wilson County was struck by 4 different tornadoes during the event.

This tornado outbreak was unusual in several respects. First, the event lasted nearly the entire day, with the first round of severe weather beginning very early (around 4 AM CST), and the second and more significant round of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes occurring during the afternoon and evening. Second, synoptic features with this outbreak were not noticeably intense, with a relatively weak low level jet stream of only 35 to 45 mph at 850 mb (around 5000 feet above the ground), and a weak area of surface low pressure around 1000-1005 mb located well to the north across the Great Lakes. Upper air soundings at Nashville also were not noticeably impressive, with the 18Z sounding showing veered low level winds and only modest convective available potential energy (CAPE) around 1000 J/Kg. However, a large wind maximum at 500 mb (around 20,000 feet above the ground) of 80 to 90 mph extended from Texas into the Tennessee Valley region, which provided considerable lift for severe thunderstorms to develop throughout the day.

Dec 24, 1988 – Franklin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJCOt_0f9BaSfJ00
photo: weather.gov

1 Tornado

A F4 tornado touched down shortly after 6am in the Rebel Meadows area of northwest Franklin. The tornado moved northeast at 45 mph, leaving a spotty path of damage. The damage was severe in the places that it touched down. It lifted up for good in the Brenthaven area of the eastern part of Brentwood. Property damage was estimated at around $8 million. Approximately 54 homes, 13 apartment units, 31 businesses, and 6 parked airplanes were damaged or destroyed. There were seven reported injuries. One man was killed when the roof of his house fell in on him.

This tornado began just west of Franklin High School in the Rebel Meadows area along Hillsboro Road, then tracked northeast striking homes (where the fatality occurred) and the LDS Church along Ernest Rice Lane. The tornado then damaged a private airpark on the west side of Franklin Road. The worst damage was along General George Patton Drive from the Brentwood Pointe condos northward to Moores Lane, where several businesses were heavily damaged and destroyed.

November 10, 2002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l36bd_0f9BaSfJ00
photos: weather.gov

12 Tornadoes

Middle Tennessee suffers one of its worst autumn severe weather outbreaks ever. Four tornadoes strike the Highland Rim during the early morning, with 2 fatalities in Port Royal. Then, following record high temperatures at Nashville (81) and Crossville (75), severe weather re-ignites during the late afternoon, with widespread wind damage, hail, and 8 additional tornadoes. Lake Tansi, south of Crossville, is hardest hit, as a supercell produces baseball-size hail and an F3 tornado, killing 4. Two additional fatalities occur at New Union (Coffee County) as the result of two F2 tornadoes there. In addition to the 8 fatalities, 51 injuries are reported across the area.

May 11, 2003

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwvrT_0f9BaSfJ00
photos: weather.gov

7 Tornadoes

A pre-dawn severe weather outbreak produces six tornadoes across the Nashville metropolitan area between 2am and 4am CDT. One F3 tornado tracks 20 miles across Williamson County, ending just northeast of downtown Franklin. One woman is injured in a demolished 3-story home on Old Hillsboro Road. Another F3 tornado causes severe damage in Walterhill (Rutherford County).

April 7, 2006

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubMYj_0f9BaSfJ00
photo: weather.gov

9 Tornadoes

The deadliest tornado outbreak since the Super Outbreak of 1974 strikes Middle Tennessee. Nine tornadoes touch down across the mid state, including an F3 storm that kills 7 people in Gallatin, injuring another 128. Two separate tornadoes strike Warren County, killing 3. Widespread hail also occurs. Four-inch hailstones are reported in Ashland City, and 3¼ hail occurs in Hillsdale (Macon County). Three-inch hail is reported in Centerville, with baseball-size hail occurring in several other locations.

April 10, 2009

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlteG_0f9BaSfJ00
Damage in Murfreesboro from April 10, 2009 tornado/photo: weather.gov

10 Tornadoes

The April 10, 2009 “Good Friday Tornado Outbreak” of 10 tornadoes swept across Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia on the second Friday of the month. This tornado outbreak impacted a large portion of Middle Tennessee, with confirmed tornadoes touching down from the Tennessee River to the Cumberland Plateau and affecting parts of 8 counties. The most violent tornado occurred in Rutherford County, where a long track EF-4 tornado caused 58 injuries and 2 deaths in and near Murfreesboro, TN.

The EF4 tornado carved a 23.25 mile long by 1/2 mile wide path across Rutherford County, passing through the northern sections of Murfreesboro. 194 homes were destroyed and another 1547 damaged or affected across the county, with 2 people killed and 58 others injured. Nine other tornadoes touch down across Middle Tennessee.

The post 7 Significant Tornado Events in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
City
Gallatin, TN
City
Cookeville, TN
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Centerville, TN
City
Crossville, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
AccuWeather

LIVE: Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Midwest as blizzard rages in North Dakota

A long night of severe weather began Tuesday evening with tornadoes touching down in Texas and Iowa while an all-out blizzard was still raging in the northern Plains. Lightning strikes near AccuWeather journalist storm chasing in Texas. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer and Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather senior weather editor.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Middle Tennessee#West Tennessee#East Tennessee#Tennessee River#Extreme Weather#Wilson 54#Nws#Leannepearson
The US Sun

Georgia and Texas storms with 100mph winds leave two dead as shock video shows moment tornado lands in South Carolina

TWO people are dead after a series of severe storms with 100mph winds ripped through southern states affecting about 30million residents. The powerful storms battered through the southern states of South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia on Tuesday, leaving a path of destruction and death. According to the National Weather...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Tornadoes leave people ‘trapped in their homes’ in Louisiana

Tornadoes have wreaked a destructive path across parts of Louisiana and Texas, trapping some people in their homes.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that twisters had struck north of the city of Austin, Texas, and over the state border in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana.One of those tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado, Texas on Tuesday evening, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin, said County Judge David Blackburn. Photos and videos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail from the storm pounding the area. Images also showed mobile homes crushed by...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Driver in pick-up truck flipped by Texas tornado

Watch the terrifying moment a driver gets hit by a tornado in Texas. The twister tosses his pick-up truck into the air and flips it over. The storm chaser who filmed the scene says that moments later the car landed back on its wheels and the driver sped away, seemingly unscathed.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tennessee

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
TENNESSEE STATE
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
279
Followers
742
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy