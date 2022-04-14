Bulldogs’ Clements leads attack from bottom of lineup

Brytton Clements went 2 for 2 with two walks and two RBIs in Alexander’s win over United South on Tuesday.

Brytton Clements wants to do anything he can to help his team win, but he certainly would love to do it again from the top of the lineup.

Alexander’s shortstop started the year hitting in the No. 2 hole for the Bulldogs, but in recent weeks he has run into a slump which saw him drop down to the No. 8 hole.

It’s not something he loves and he wants to do all he can to earn his spot again.

“I like the top of the lineup,” he said. “I like more competitive at-bats.”

He continued: “I want to get back up there so bad.”

One game likely won’t earn Clements his spot back up at the top of the lineup, but Tuesday’s performance certainly was a statement to head coach Fernando Lemus.

That statement was this: Clements can perform as well as just about anyone in the Bulldogs’ lineup and it wouldn’t be a bad thing at all to get him an at-bat or two more a game.

The sophomore went 2 for 2 with a single, double, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored in Alexander’s 14-2 win over United South, and in all honesty, it was Clements and the bottom of the Bulldogs’ lineup that got things moving throughout the game.

Between J.C. Zepeda, Jerry Castillo, Clements and Jeremy Gabrillo, the No. 6 through No. 9 hitters went 7 for 12 with six singles, a double, eight runs scored, three walks and four RBIs in the win.

That kind of production out of the bottom of a lineup is a head coach’s dream.

“That was big for us because we talked about being consistent and the bottom of the lineup has been the inconsistent part but today they were big,” Lemus said. “Today they scored (eight) runs…so they did their part and helped out the top of the lineup.”

While the Bulldogs were able to score a run in the first inning Tuesday, that was actually a little bit disappointing. First and foremost, all the credit in the world should be given to United South’s Victor Trevino. He came in with the bases loaded and one out and only allowed one inherited run to score minimizing the damage.

But to have the bases loaded and only get one run didn’t have the Bulldogs’ coaching staff happy. So when Clements came up to start the top half of the next inning he was clearly ready to go lacing a double to left field to start things off.

Then the freshman Gabrillo smacked a single to right field scoring Clements and tying the game up after a first inning in which Trevino actually led off with a home run and United South would add another to take a 2-1 lead.

Gabrillo went 1 for 2 with a walk and two RBIs in the game. Between he and Clements the No. 8 and No. 9 hitters got on base six times and scored four runs.

“He’s a very poised freshman,” Lemus said. “We’re lucky and fortunate to have three freshmen getting a lot of playing time, but Jeremy has been big for us. He’s kind of solidified that left-field spot and that nine-hole spot over these last four games.

“So we’re happy for him.”

Even with the success of the bottom of the lineup the Bulldogs did struggle to really break out at the plate on Tuesday. While they had a 10-2 lead entering the top of the sixth inning, they had left a lot of runners on base.

But in the sixth inning it was the bottom of the lineup again that got the offense going and led the largest offensive output of the game for Alexander.

Castillo led off the inning with a bunt single and he was followed by walks from Clements and Gabrillo. Oftentimes coaches like to have what some call a second leadoff hitter toward the bottom of their lineup.

The hope is to set the table for those big hitters batting No. 1, 2 and 3 and some view that as a kind of second leadoff man.

What the bottom of the lineup set up this time was a bases-loaded opportunity for Rocco Garza-Gongora who was 3 for 4 in the game and a home run shy of the cycle yet again. He would double to left scoring two and Alexander would eventually score four runs in the inning.

All three of Castillo, Clements and Gabrillo would cross the plate.

The bottom of the lineup was great all night long, but Clements was the standout this time around reaching base all four times and either scoring or plating runs in all four of his plate appearances.

It might not be enough to get him back to that No. 2 spot, but it’s a step he was happy to see himself take.

“I started hot and then I went into a little slump,” he said. “Now I’m busting out of it.”

