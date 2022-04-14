Universal basic income 2022 – ‘Randomly selected’ $36,000 UBI payments to be sent out after deadline to apply passes

TIME has run out to apply for a huge guaranteed cash program worth thousands going out to randomly selected applicants.

The deadline to apply for Los Angeles' universal basic income program known as “Breathe” was April 13.

It will provide residents $1,000 monthly payments for three years — that's $36,000 in total.

The goal of the program is to provide residents with some financial stability, and the name comes from the idea that it wants to provide its residents a chance to "breathe" easier knowing they are financially secure.

Among the pool of applications, the selection is random, but the applicants must be 18 or older and follow other qualification guidelines.

Applications were accepted online.

Martin Luther King Jr advocated for UBI

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the legendary civil rights crusader, grew up and preached in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward.

Soon, the same community will host a new guaranteed income experiment named after him, CNBC reported.

Over the next two years, the initiative will offer more than $13million in transfers to 650 Black women in that community and other Georgia suburbs and rural areas.

Its name, In Her Hands, was inspired by a remark by Martin Luther King Jr.

Stipend for students, part three

“We said, ‘Here are the numbers. What ideas do you have to address the crisis around inequality … and racialized wealth inequality, income inequality?’” Myers-Lipton said.

Myers-Lipton had not anticipated the outcome of Cortese’s September Zoom call — a pilot program to support low-income students by providing them with monthly state aid payments of $500.

The program is based on UBI plans, which have gained popularity in recent years and are utilized by municipalities and other government organizations to combat persistent poverty and economic inequality.

Stipend for students, continued

Professor Myers-Lipton discovered more than 4,000 students at the institution had experienced homelessness in the year before the survey when he co-authored the 2020 Silicon Valley Pain Index, a yearly assessment of income and racial inequality in the surrounding area, per InsideHigherEd.com.

Because they couldn’t afford food, half of the students polled said they ate smaller quantities or skipped meals entirely.

Something had to be done, according to Myers-Lipton and William Armaline, a co-author of the study and head of the university’s Human Rights Institute.

They sought assistance from local, state, and federal legislators.

The researchers scheduled a meeting with Dave Cortese, a state senator from California whose district includes San José.

Stipend for students

A California lawmaker wants to provide $500 monthly stipends to thousands of low-income students to help them get by, according to InsideHigherEd.com.

The concept is based on universal basic income initiatives.

Students were consistently suffering financially, and others were sleeping in their cars, “scared out of their minds” about their safety, according to Scott Myers-Lipton, a sociology professor at San José State University.

Others slept at the university library or the student union building at night.

Single moms and UBI, continued

The initiative aims to demonstrate the benefits of guaranteed income to households across the country.

The city will neither choose the participants nor will they be aware of who will get funds.

Single moms and UBI

With a new Universal Basic Income scheme, single mothers in the South can get a monthly payment of $375 to help with expenditures.

Applications for the program in Birmingham, Alabama, opened on January 31 and concluded on Monday, February 7.

Embrace Mothers is a one-year initiative that offers unmarried mothers $375 each month.

It started with the city receiving a $500,000 grant.

Los Angeles County sending $1,000 monthly, conclusion

Prior to applying, the following figures indicate your pre-tax or gross income eligibility:

Household of one, max AMI: $56,000

Household of two, max AMI: $76,800

Household of three, max AMI: $86,400

Household of four, max AMI: $96,000

Household of five, max AMI: $103,700

Household of six, max AMI: $111,350

Household of seven, max AMI: $119,050

Household of eight, max AMI: $126,700

The Breathe program joins other California guaranteed income initiatives.

The city of Los Angeles started BIG: LEAP, a guaranteed basic income initiative, in 2021.

Los Angeles County sending $1,000 monthly, continued

The Breathe application is divided into two sections, the first of which screens candidates for eligibility, according to Fortune.

Applicants must be 18 years old or older, reside in a LA County neighborhood with an area median income (AMI) equal to or less than the county’s AMI, and have a household income equal to or less than the county’s AMI.

Applicants must also have suffered financial losses as a result of the epidemic. They are also ineligible to participate in any other guaranteed income schemes in the region.

Applicants who are found to be qualified can next complete a 26-page survey that includes questions about mental health, physical and emotional well-being.

Los Angeles County sending $1,000 monthly

Breathe, a new guaranteed income program trial in Los Angeles County will deliver $1,000 each month to 1,000 individuals for three years, according to Fortune.

The initiative was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors last May, and the deadline to enroll is Wednesday, April 13.

The county’s Poverty Alleviation Initiative will manage the pilot, which will be administered by the community charity Strength-Based Community Change (SBCC), with qualifying candidates chosen at random by the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research (CGPR).

Louisiana sends out $660 payments, continued

However, eligible recipients only had until the week ending on January 17 to submit their applications.

“Some selected participants did not respond by the deadline or in some way did not meet the criteria that was listed,” the mayor’s office said.

All participants need to receive the stipends simultaneously, the city told The Sun.

Louisiana sends $660 payments

While the guaranteed income program in Shreveport, Louisiana, was originally supposed to start in February, it was pushed back until March 8.

Under the city’s guaranteed income program, 110 eligible families will get $660 payments for 12 months.

Negative Income Tax, part two

It was hoped that by making these negative tax payments, the government would be able to reach more individuals than present support programs, save costs and complexity, and remove the disincentive to work posed by a high tax rate.

In the 1960s and 1970s, a number of trials with negative income taxes were conducted, most notably in New Jersey.

The concept, however, never caught on, according to US News.

What is Negative Income Tax?

While Universal Basic Income has gained traction, a negative income tax is another proposal to help relieve poverty in the country.

It was proposed by Milton Friedman, a professor at the University of Chicago, in 1962, and advocated for the federal government to distribute cash to persons in lower-income groups through the income tax system.

States giving UBI to citizens: Washington DC

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, DC launched a new $1.5million UBI program for new parents in the area in January 2022.

The Strong Families, Strong Futures DC initiative will assist 132 new and expecting women in Wards 5, 7, and 8 with $900 each month for a year.

Martha’s Table, a nonprofit group, will implement the initiative, which is set to begin this month.

States giving UBI to citizens: Pennsylvania

In March, Philadelphia launched a test program for guaranteed income.

It offers $60 a month to 60 people for a year.

The winners will be picked from a pool of 1,100 persons who now receive TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) benefits.

States giving UBI to citizens: New York, part two

Artists who are eligible were able to apply for their no-strings-attached stipend.

All applications must have been submitted digitally through Submittable, the program’s online application portal, by March 25, 2022.

Another initiative provides guaranteed income to 100 moms with children under the age of three in New York City.

The moms will be paid $1,000 every month for the next three years.

This Spring, the program will be expanded.

States giving UBI to citizens: New York

Not many groups have experienced high unemployment as much as artists did throughout the epidemic.

That’s why the Andrew W Mellon Foundation, which promotes the arts and humanities, founded the Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) program.

The CRNY scheme will offer artists $125million in relief funding.

Applications for this program opened on February 14 and closed on March 25

Over the course of 18 months, 2,400 artists in New York will receive $1,000 awards.

States giving UBI to citizens: Louisiana

As part of the state’s financial literacy initiative, teens in New Orleans will receive $350 in monthly installments.

The payments will start in the spring of 2022 and will endure for ten months.

To be eligible, you must be between the ages of 16 and 24, jobless, and not enrolled in school.

States giving UBI to citizens: New Jersey

Four hundred households in Newark, New Jersey will now receive payments for two years as a result of the city’s expansion of its guaranteed income pilot program.

Payments totaling $12,000 will be distributed in two ways over the course of two years.

According to a statement from the city, half of the individuals who participate in the program will get $250 monthly, while the other half will receive two $3,000 payouts per year.

Residents in the program were chosen after submitting applications through an online portal developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research.

States giving UBI to citizens: Minnesota

Minneapolis will launch a test program for guaranteed basic income this spring.

A total of 200 households will be chosen to earn $500 each month for the next two years.

Participants must have an annual income of less than 50 percent of the Minneapolis area median income, have been affected by the epidemic, and reside in a specific Minneapolis zip code to be eligible.

Applications are no longer being accepted by the city.

States giving UBI to citizens: California

Los Angeles has also just unveiled a Universal Basic Income (UBI) proposal for low-wage employees.

BIG: LEAP is the name of the program.

A total of 3,200 families will receive $1,000 over the course of a year in monthly payments.

Families are eligible if their income is at or below the federal poverty level ($26,200 for a four-person household).

States giving UBI to citizens: Kentucky

Previously, young individuals in Louisville, Kentucky could apply for $500 monthly payments.

150 young individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 will get cash under a program there.

Those that qualify must reside in one of three neighborhoods: California, Russell, or Smoketown.

Applications were accepted until February 21.

States giving UBI to citizens: Mississippi

Long before the pandemic, a universal basic income plan was in place in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Magnolia’s Mother’s Trust was established in the fall of 2018 by the non-profit Springboard to Opportunities.

It gives $1,000 a month to low-income Black women in Jackson for a year with no strings attached.

From December 2018 to November 2019, the original pilot program aided 20 women.

It served 110 moms as of March 2020.

States giving UBI to citizens: Georgia, part two

Second, the IMPACT program in Atlanta will assist 300 citizens who are at least 18 years old and live below the federal poverty level.

Accepted applicants will get $500 per month in guaranteed income for a 12-month period.

This program’s application period began on January 26 and ended on February 2.

States giving UBI to citizens: Georgia

Georgia offers two universal basic income (UBI) initiatives that benefit women and low-income individuals.

For starters, 650 Black women in Georgia will get $850 every month for the next two years.

The Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund will launch the initiative in early 2022, with a budget of roughly $13 million.

It will be offered in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward at first, but will eventually be expanded to at least two more locations in Southwest Georgia and the Atlanta suburbs.