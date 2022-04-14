Pitt CB Damarri Mathis Begins Pre-Draft Visits

The Pitt Panther star is increasing his NFL Draft stock by the week.

Former Pitt Panthers cornerback Damarri Mathis has started his top-30 NFL Draft visits, starting with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Yahoo! Sports' Jordan Schultz.

Mathis will go from Vegas to Chicago to visit the Bears on April 18.

The Pitt star is projected to be a mid-round pick at the end of the month. After an absurd NFL Combine performance, he could find himself as early as the third round.

Mathis has forced five interceptions and 18 pass deflections since 2019. His combine numbers featured a 4.39 40-yard dash and 43.5-inch vertical jump.

