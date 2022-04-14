ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt CB Damarri Mathis Begins Pre-Draft Visits

By Noah Strackbein
Inside The Panthers
 2 days ago

The Pitt Panther star is increasing his NFL Draft stock by the week.

Former Pitt Panthers cornerback Damarri Mathis has started his top-30 NFL Draft visits, starting with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Yahoo! Sports' Jordan Schultz.

Mathis will go from Vegas to Chicago to visit the Bears on April 18.

The Pitt star is projected to be a mid-round pick at the end of the month. After an absurd NFL Combine performance, he could find himself as early as the third round.

Mathis has forced five interceptions and 18 pass deflections since 2019. His combine numbers featured a 4.39 40-yard dash and 43.5-inch vertical jump.

Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
