New Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorway Honors Dogs

The Atlanta Hawks point guard paid tribute to his pets.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Trae Young has been deep in his bag this season. The All-Star point guard led the NBA in total points and total assists for only the second time in league history. Fittingly, Adidas has matched his energy with the kicks he's wearing on the court.

Last night, I sent out my usual 'New Adidas Trae Young 1 colorway alert' tweet. Fans immediately tried guessing the meaning behind the multi-colored, mismatched sneakers. Take a look at the picture below and see if you can figure it out.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Per Young's Instagram story, the colorway was inspired by his two dogs, 'Normi' and 'Lanta.' The two adorable pups' names pay homage to the cities Norman and Atlanta. Now the dogs have reached new levels of fame after last night.

As I mentioned above, Adidas has gone nuts with the colorways of their best-selling signature basketball shoe. We've seen collaborations with rappers , tributes to Atlanta, and family-inspired colorways.

I have officially lost count of the myriad colorways of Young's shoes. But I am not complaining. Let's just hope Adidas spreads the love and turns some of the PE's (Player Exclusive) into GR's (General Release). Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Wears Kobe Bryant-Inspired Hoodie

Trae Young Wears 'Camo' Colorway Against Nets

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years