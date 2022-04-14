ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

How Hubble Helps Researchers Learn How Supermassive Black Holes Form

By Georgina Torbet
 2 days ago
Using data from Hubble, researchers were able to...

Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Has Directly Photographed Evidence of a Planet Forming in an Unconventional Way

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has directly photographed evidence of a Jupiter-like protoplanet forming through what researchers describe as an “intense and violent process.” This discovery supports a long-debated theory for how planets like Jupiter form, called “disk instability.”. The new world under construction is embedded in...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Have Discovered the Exact Age of Our Galaxy

Our galaxy has never been assigned a specific age as we simply didn’t know when it was created. Astronomers have been speculating that it occurred quite soon after The Big Bang took place about 13.8 billion years ago. In a very small fraction of a second known as the Planck period, the universe was created. Its high instability and the extreme heat created by the big bang forced the universe to expand.
Astronomy
Science
natureworldnews.com

NASA Confirms the Largest Comet Ever Discovered Traveling Towards the Sun

The broadest asteroid already unearthed is already transiting further towards solar radiation with over 1 million years, and its sheer magnitude gives insight on the enigmatic artifacts that comprise one of our Solar System's richest frameworks. The Largest Comet Ever Discovered. Poster under The Astrophysical Journal Letters, it was mentioned...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Astronomers just discovered the farthest object in the known universe — but what is it?

A possible galaxy that exists some 13.5 billion light-years from Earth has broken the record for farthest astronomical object ever seen. That age places this collection of stars, now dubbed HD1, between a time of total darkness — about 14 billion years ago the universe was a blank slate devoid of any stars or galaxies — and one of just-burgeoning lights as clumps of dust and gas were growing into their cosmic destinies.
ASTRONOMY
marthastewart.com

Researchers Have Discovered the First Interstellar Meteor to Ever Hit Earth

If you're an outer space fanatic and love to learn about the inner-workings of the galaxy, you'll be amazed at a recent discovery by researchers about a meteor that crossed paths with Earth. In a United States Space Command document release, a team of scientists found the very first interstellar meteor, which is a rock from outside of our solar system, that hit our planet. It's called CNEOS 2014-01-08, and it crashed along the northeast coast of Papua New Guinea on January 8, 2014.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomers Discover two Supermassive Black Holes Orbiting Each Other, Doomed to Collide in the Future.

Until recently, one of the closest orbiting each other pairs of supermassive blackholes was found in NGC 7727. That pair is about 89 million light-years away from Earth. Those black holes are only 1,600 light-years apart from each other. Another pair in OJ 287, about 3.5 billion light-years from Earth, are only separated by about 0.3 light years. Now scientists have discovered a pair orbiting each other at a distance of 200 AU to 2,000 AU apart, about 0.003 to 0.03 light years.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Exotic Black Hole Behavior: 10 New Gravitational Waves Found in LIGO-Virgo’s O3a Data

The finding hints at exotic black hole behaviors. In the last seven years, scientists at the LIGO-Virgo Collaboration (LVC) have detected 90 gravitational waves signals. Gravitational waves are perturbations in the fabric of spacetime that race outwards from cataclysmic events like the merger of binary black holes (BBH). In observations from the first half of the most recent experimental run, which continued for six months in 2019, the collaboration reported signals from 44 BBH events.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Hubble Just Made A Massive Comet Discovery

The Hubble Space Telescope is used to study all sorts of astronomical objects, from distant galaxies to strange exoplanets, and sometimes even planets here in our solar system. But its latest discovery isn't related to a star, a galaxy, or a planet: instead, it's a comet. And not just any comet – it has spotted the largest icy comet nucleus seen to date, according to the official Hubble website.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa spots record breaking, huge comet headed towards Earth

Nasa has spotted a record-breakingly large comet headed nearer to Earth.Its icy nucleus is bigger than any ever seen – measuring around 80 miles across, and 50 times bigger than the heart of most known comets. It is also thought to have a mass of about 500 trillion tons – a hundred thousand times more massive than the typical comet found closer to the Sun.And the object, known as C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), is headed in this direction, quickly. Travelling at 22,000 miles per hour, it is moving from the edge of the solar system towards its the centre.However, we should be...
ASTRONOMY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut professor says physicists are entering a 'new era of black hole research'

If you want to take a picture of a black hole, you need a really powerful telescope. And if you want a really powerful telescope, it needs to be big. So scientists had an idea: What if astronomers across the planet cooperated, and at the same time, pointed many telescopes all over the globe to one particular spot in space, effectively creating a virtual telescope as big as planet Earth?
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Black Hole

Black holes are objects so dense, and with so much mass, that even light cannot escape their gravitational pull. Black holes exist in different sizes. Stellar black holes, which are around the mass of our Sun, may form when very large stars explode as supernovae at the end of their lives. The star’s core collapses as the outer layers are blown away, leaving a small but extremely dense ball. Supermassive black holes, many millions of times the mass of our Sun, are of more mysterious origin, and are found at the center of galaxies. There are also intermediate-mass black holes (IMBH). These are smaller than the supermassive black holes that lie at the cores of large galaxies, but larger than the stellar-mass black holes formed by the collapse of massive stars. IMBHs are the long-sought “missing link” in black hole evolution and their mere existence is hotly debated, although a few candidates have been found.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

The Giant Magellan Telescope: Everything We Know So Far

Man has been using hardware instruments to search the vastness of outer space since Galileo Galilei first pointed his telescope skyward in the early 1600s. Initially comprised of a single concave eyepiece aligned with a single convex lens, Galilei's first telescopic device magnified objects by a factor of three and continued to iterate all the way to an instrument capable of magnifying objects 20 times. Over the centuries, the humble telescope evolved from that simple tube with two small lenses to the 100-inch Hooker reflecting telescope at the Mount Wilson Observatory, the Hubble Space Telescope, and the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT).
ASTRONOMY
