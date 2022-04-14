ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon CEO says Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter is 'very interesting,' but he doesn't know if Musk will end up owning the company

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Dan DeLong/GeekWire

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said he was interested to learn of Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter.
  • The CEO said he's unsure whether Musk will end up buying the company.
  • Musk revealed his offer in a regulatory filing that he posted on Twitter on Thursday.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Elon Musk's $43 billion offer to buy Twitter is "very interesting" during an interview on Thursday.

"We all use Twitter, obviously, to some degree, and it's a very interesting service and capability," Jassy said during the interview with CNBC Squawk Box. "It'll be interesting to see how it evolves."

When asked if Amazon would ever attempt to buy Twitter, Jassy said "It sounds like somebody else is going to own Twitter." When asked if he thought Elon Musk would end up buying Twitter, Jassy clarified that wasn't sure.

"I don't know," Jassy said. "That's the rumor. That's what you guys are all talking about."

Musk's offer was revealed in a regulatory filing that the Tesla CEO posted on Twitter . The announcement came after Musk acquired a 9.2% stake in the company and rejected an offer to join the board of directors. Musk's decision to avoid joining the board had some speculating the CEO might attempt a hostile takeover of the social media company.

Musk has offered a price of $54.20 per share, which represents a 38% premium to Twitter's closing price of $39.31 on April 1 — the last trading day before Musk announced his investment in the company.

In the regulatory filing, Musk said the price is his best offer and threatened to "reconsider" his position as a shareholder if it is rejected.

Read the original article on Business Insider

