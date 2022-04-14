Workout to Strengthen your Wallet

Chris Hemsworth shares quite a few workouts on his Instagram and via his fitness app, Centr, and we've just so happened to notice that no matter what muscles he's working, his upper body always looks ripped. Of course, it's no surprise that the guy who got famous for playing a superhero with an impossibly heavy hammer always makes sure his arms, shoulders, and back are in incredible shape. But on March 19, Hemsworth gave his followers a taste of what goes into the makings of his upper body, and — again, no surprise here — the workout looks seriously difficult.
