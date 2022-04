Love “Sound Off.” I was wondering. Does the Californian screen or fact-check submissions to Community Voices?. Wednesday's submission on climate change by Jeff Vaughan makes the false claim that more than 31,000 “vetted and credentialed scientists” signed a petition that says that there is no scientific evidence that human release of CO2 and other gases are leading to a catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere. Thirty-one thousand people signed a petition card and indicated their education and degrees. That is not “vetting.” Vaughan repeats the lie that there is a profit motive behind the need to produce “doom and gloom” results regarding climate change. It took me exactly two seconds to get to the bottom of this house of cards on which Vaughan builds the foundation of his argument.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO