Elon Musk offers to buy rest of Twitter’s shares for more than $40 billion

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 14 (UPI) — In a bid to “unlock” Twitter’s “extraordinary potential,” Elon Musk — already the platform’s largest shareholder — has offered to buy the social media giant outright and transform it as a private company. The Tesla founder...

MarketRealist

Martin Eberhard’s Net Worth and Why Elon Musk Is Angry at Him

While Tesla and Elon Musk are almost synonymous with each other, not many know that the popular EV company had five co-founders and its first CEO was Martin Eberhard. Musk, whose massive net worth makes him the world’s richest person, is known for being vocal with his views. At times, he gets into controversies like calling Vernon Unsworth a “pedo guy.” He also had to quit as Tesla’s chairman after he falsely claimed that he was taking the company private.
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Has Billions, but Still Took Out Mortgages. Here's Why

Mortgages don't just make sense for people who can't afford to buy a home in cash. Elon Musk has made billions of dollars and could easily afford to pay cash for a home. He still took out $61 million in mortgages in 2018, likely to maintain liquidity and use that money for other investments.
Complex

Elon Musk Hit With Proposed Class Action Lawsuit Over Twitter Shares

Elon Musk, who was confirmed this past weekend to not be joining the Twitter board after all, has been sued by a shareholder. Per Reuters, a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court this week sees the shareholder arguing they and others were negatively impacted by Musk’s “delayed disclosure” of his investment. As previously reported, the SpaceX founder was revealed earlier this month to have taken a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter.
Daily Mail

'Elon Musk seems to be our last hope': Tucker Carlson whose own show is suspended from Twitter hails Tesla CEO's 9% stake in social media platform 'brings back freedom from censorship'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hailed Tesla and Space X founder and CEO, Elon Musk, for last week's purchase of Twitter shares, making him one of the company's biggest shareholders, suggesting that it could see a 'restoration of free speech' on the platform. Carlson said Musk's involvement would likely lead...
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Says Potential Twitter Buy Isn’t About Money, It’s About ‘Freedom’

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter — not for profit, but for “freedom.” Whether he’ll secure the popular social media company remains another question. Musk talked openly about his bid for Twitter Thursday afternoon during a TED Talk Q&A. Earlier in the day, Musk, in a filing with the SEC, said “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”
Benzinga

CFRA Downgrades Twitter After Musk Offer: Here's Why

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk announced an intention to acquire Twitter Inc TWTR for around $43 billion, or $54.20 per share, which represents a 38% premium “from his position being publicly announced,” according to CFRA. The Twitter Analyst: Angelo Zino downgraded Twitter from Buy to Hold, while...
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
