ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Sasheer Zamata Examines Being 'Woke' On Her Hit Hulu Comedy

By Rivea Ruff
Essence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comedian and actress dissects what it really means to be an activist as the resident conscious Black woman on Hulu's 'Woke'. Sasheer Zamata is very intentional about how she uses her humor. The SNL alumna, standup, and actress is always sure use and examine Blackness through her comedy....

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Molly Shannon’s Memoir ‘Hello Molly’ Is Already an Instant Bestseller on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. No one can stop talking about Molly Shannon’s new memoir. In “Hello Molly,” already a #1 bestseller on Amazon, the celebrated actor and comedian brings her vulnerability, wit and empathetic comedy to the page, opening up about the tragic experience of losing her mom at the age of four before finding a gift for entertaining that blossomed into an illustrious career. Shannon’s book follows a long list of best-selling celebrity memoirs that have come out...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

Amy Schumer's Hulu comedy Life & Beth has the curious quality of being at once a little awkward and exactly what it wants to be

Life & Beth is like a prestige comedy version of a Hallmark movie: "It’s a tale as old as time. Woman moves to the big city and pursues a semi-successful career she only sort of likes," says Kathryn VanArendonk. "Woman dates guy who looks good but is not good to her. Spurred by a family emergency, woman returns home, expecting to hate it. Woman reconnects with her roots, with her real self, and with the meaning of Christmas. Okay, it’s not always Christmas, but that’s the context in which this particular arc is most familiar: romance novels, Hallmark originals, movies in which a woman in high heels steps in the muddy fields of authenticity and falls headfirst into the hesitant but conveniently located arms of the guy who will actually be right for her. That arc is familiar for a reason: When done well, it can be very satisfying. This is part of what’s so fascinating about Life & Beth, the new Hulu series created by and starring Amy Schumer. TV has made dozens of projects that prestige-ify crime-based genre fiction, and Life & Beth is essentially that, except instead of jumping from the popularity of police procedurals into a show like The Wire, it’s a boutique comedy translation of the You Can’t Go Home Again (Or Can You?) subgenre of romance stories."
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Amy Schumer’s ‘Life & Beth’ Shifts the Comedian Into a More Passive, Introspective Gear: TV Review

“Life & Beth,” Amy Schumer’s new show for Hulu, unfolds in three distinct acts. The first sees Beth (Schumer) as a wine salesperson in Manhattan who’s quietly miserable with her job and in her relationship to Matt (Kevin Kane), a “New York 8” who treats her like an inconvenient afterthought. The second act sends her to her hometown on Long Island, where she meets and falls for John (Michael Cera), a vineyard farmer whose lifestyle and blunt charm shows her the possibility of a different kind of life. The final act, unfolding over the season’s last two episodes, has Beth confront her own mortality and dive deeper into the childhood that made her want to get so far away from Long Island in the first place.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sasheer Zamata
Distractify

Who Is the Late Gilbert Gottfried's Wife? Here's the Full Scoop

Another day, another Hollywood loss to grieve. Social media is still saddened by the news of stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. The popular Disney voice actor reportedly passed away on April 12, 2022, after battling recurrent ventricular tachycardia (a heart abnormality) caused by myotonic dystrophy type II. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Stand Up Comedy
EW.com

David Spade reveals why Saturday Night Live Gap Girls movie with Chris Farley and Adam Sandler didn't happen

Lay off David Spade if you were starving for the Saturday Night Live Gap Girls to hit the big screen. The comedian recently revealed that SNL boss Lorne Michaels once suggested the fan-favorite recurring sketch starring Spade, Chris Farley, and Adam Sandler as a trio of superficial Gap employees should be turned into a movie, but there just wasn't enough material to fill a feature-length film.
MOVIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Bill Maher Proclaims “The War On Jokes Must End” And Likens Will Smith To Cancel Culture

Click here to read the full article. Bill Maher used a pointer to illustrate his lecture Friday night on HBO’s Real Time, as he gave a “Zapruder-ized” analysis of the Oscars moment that everyone can’t let go. Maher called the segment, “Explaining Jokes to Idiots” and said he would break down jokes for the humor-impaired (a Will Smith shot accompanying). “Comedians have been under attack for some time,” Maher said. “So I must defend my tribe. This war on jokes must end.” He contended that the infamous “G.I. Jane 2” quip from Chris Rock “wasn’t an alopecia joke, any more than the...
CELEBRITIES
People

Bob Saget's Wife and Daughters Attended Gilbert Gottfried's Funeral: 'Very Heartwarming'

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters were among those who said their final goodbyes to Gilbert Gottfried on Thursday. Rizzo, 42, and Saget's three daughters — Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara — were in attendance for the late comedian's funeral, which took place in Westchester, New York on Thursday morning, Gottfried's friend and fellow comedian Jeff Ross told PEOPLE.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy