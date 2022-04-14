ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Waterkeepers Alabama installs new fish consumption advisory signs statewide

By Joyanna Love
Clanton Advertiser
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaterkeepers Alabama is excited to announce they have completed a project to mount more than 45 new, more accessible fish consumption advisory signs at Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources managed boat ramps on impacted waterways across Alabama. These signs are intended to alert anglers heading out to fish about...

www.clantonadvertiser.com

