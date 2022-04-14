ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Non-gas grills to fuel your backyard barbecue as pump prices soar

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that gas prices are reaching record levels, there’s never been a better time to invest in a non-gas grill. A large majority of options use charcoal as a heating source, which results in better flavor than gas, especially if you’re...

International Business Times

Florida Men Turn To 'Hacking' Fuel Pumps To Bring Down Gas Prices

Gas prices in the United States are on the upswing, bringing up inflation with it and leaving more Americans stressed at the pump. The hike in gas prices can also lead to new incentive to break the law. Last week, seven Florida men were arrested in Polk and Pasco counties...
KOMO News

Tips to save on gas as fuel prices soar

As gas prices soar, everything from commuting to work to enjoying a weekend road trip is costing more. While there is no magic solution to bring down the price of oil, there are some ways to save on the price of gas, and it all starts with the gas station consumers choose.
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
CBS Boston

Gas Prices Got You Down? Here Are Some Ways To Stretch Your Dollars At The Pump

BOSTON (CBS) – Like just about everyone else these days, David Ellis has been anxiously watching the prices at the pump. “They’re through the roof,” he told WBZ-TV while filling his tank at station on Route 1 in Saugus. This time last year gas was about $2.79 a gallon. Now the average price of regular gas is about $4.29. “We have three cars that I fill up at least once a week on each one, so it adds up,” he said. David is now earning money for every gallon he buys at select gas stations with an app called Getupside. “It will show you nearby...
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
KRQE News 13

Blue Buffalo dog food vs. Purina Pro Plan dog food

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which dog food is better: Blue Buffalo or Purina Pro Plan?. Your dog’s diet makes a huge impact on their health and well-being, so choosing the right dog food is important. If you’re stuck between Blue Buffalo dog food and Purina Pro Plan dog food, you might be wondering which is the best option.
