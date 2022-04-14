ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee Township, PA

Police, family release names of teens killed in Genesee house fire

By Carl Aldinger
 2 days ago

GENESEE, Pa. (WETM) – More details have been released into Monday’s tragic fatal fire that killed five children and sent two adults to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police and the family have released the names of the five teens who died, three of whom were the children of Michele and Charlie Erway, as well as a cousin and a family friend. According to the Wellsville Sun, Raymond Charles Erway (17), Tristan Wayne Erway (16), Evan Jordan Erway (14), Mikalah Roulo (16) and Krysta Kane (16) all tragically died in the early morning fire that police said could have been caused by a wood stove or a problem with its chimney. However, the official cause remains undetermined due to the extensive damage to the home.

Michele Erway is in Strong Memorial Hospital reportedly in “guarded condition.” Charlie Erway is in satisfactory condition.”

Five children die in house fire in Genesee, PA

Police said that the Genesee Volunteer Fire Company, as well as multiple other fire departments and EMS companies, responded to the house fire around 3:30 a.m. in Potter County on April 11. Both Michele and Charlie were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained while they tried to rescue the children.

A GoFundMe for the Erway family has raised more than $48,000 as of April 14, and a separate GoFundMe for Krysta Kane’s family has raised more than $6,000. A third GoFundMe for Mikalah Roulo’s family has also raised more than $10,000.

