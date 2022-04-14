ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Prosecutors drop child abuse charge against Kan. day care owner

 2 days ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors in Johnson County have dropped a felony child abuse charge brought against a Shawnee day care operator, citing new evidence that showed the child was unharmed when he left her care. The Kansas City...

Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
JC Post

Man walks out of prison after conviction in KC killing set aside

LICKING, Mo. (AP) — A man whose murder conviction was overturned walked out of prison Monday after serving 18 years. Keith Carnes was released from the South Central Correctional Facility in Licking after prosecutors announced Friday they would not retry him in the 2003 shooting death of 24-year-old Larry White, a rival drug dealer in Kansas City.
LICKING, MO
The Independent

Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
