ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Spring has sprung which means it’s time to get that hot tub you always wanted

By SILive.com eCommerce Writer
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring has really arrived around these parts as temperatures are expected to hit close to 80 on Thursday, a handful of days before Easter. That means summer can’t be too far behind and you will soon be out in the yard by the pool and hosting parties. But...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cramped Kitchen Gets a Much More Practical Layout — and an Updated Look to Match

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While the details of some dated kitchens aren’t ideal, they can usually be sidestepped until updates get underway. But a cramped layout is harder to move past — literally. And that was the case when realtor Celine Crestin (@realty_reimagined) purchased this home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Tubs#Late Spring#Wayfair Com#Waterfall#Aquarest Spas
Apartment Therapy

This Is the “It” Throw Blanket You’ve Been Seeing Everywhere

I’ll never forget my favorite sweater from my childhood. Knit by my beloved aunt, it was red and chunky and had one detail I absolutely loved: pom-poms. Life is just better with pom-poms. I don’t know why those small fluffy balls instantly add sunshine to the day, but they do. And while I might not be able to wear that sweater with its cheerful tufts anymore, I can parlay that joy into its grownup version: pom-pom throw blankets.
LIFESTYLE
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Kitchn

My Grandmother Had One Simple Rule That’s Kept My Family’s Kitchen Drawers Spotless for More than 75 Years

My grandmother’s kitchen was a fabulous ’70’s kitchen with yellow formica counters and a trailing ivy that hung in a half-circle basket from the ceiling. A tiny bird made of itty-bitty feathers glued to a styrofoam ball perched on a wire stuck into the soil, and the cat, Michelle, liked to curl up on the ottoman by the TV, annoyed at all the family noise but choosing to hang out with us anyway.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Simple Way to Decorate Your Kitchen and Free Up Some Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, you probably have an assortment of kitchenware in your home. For anyone who isn’t blessed with loads of cabinets, your kitchen counters can quickly fill with things like glass cups and serving trays, leaving you with little to no counter space. If you’ve found yourself with a collection of wood serving and cutting boards, though, there’s a way for them to double as decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Where to Eat, Stay and Play on the Luxury Canouan Island

Click here to read the full article. Poised to become the “next Mustique”, Canouan has become a Caribbean hotspot. Here’s what to know before you go: When to Go Canouan is at its busiest over the winter holidays, but locals say that the best time to come is spring, between March and June. Winds are calmer, keeping waters less choppy, and the seaweed that tends to clog beaches early in the year has faded away. Transit Charter is the best option, but you can also fly commercial to a nearby hub and connect there. Book the Mandarin Oriental’s own six-seater jet for the...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: A Hodgepodge Kitchen Becomes a Bright, Airy Minimalist Cook Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The 1980s were a pretty polarizing decade when it comes to home renovations — think glass block partitions, dated tiles, and drop ceilings that make spaces seem smaller and cramped. That’s exactly what Dan and Sarah Mirth, the husband-and-wife team behind Artifox, a design studio in St. Louis, Missouri, were dealing with when they bought their Victorian-era home. Their brick, former two-family house had been turned into a single residence with all the trappings of infamous ‘80s architecture listed above — not to mention a hodgepodge of other fixes and building choices made over a century. The roughest spot of all? Probably the kitchen, which didn’t jibe with their vision for an airy, clean and simple, all-white cook space that would be super-functional, too.
HOME & GARDEN
West Hawaii Today

Spring rains mean it is time to fertilize

This weekend marks the last two days of winter and Monday is officially the first day of spring. It has been a dry winter for many parts of the island, but now some areas are beginning to get a bit of spring rain. This makes it difficult to make general recommendations that apply to all. Parts of the windward side received enough precipitation to remove nutrients like nitrogen and actual topsoil as well. West Hawaii received much less, but with our excessively porous rocky areas, even an inch of rain can leach important elements essential to plant growth.
HAWAII STATE
WNDU

Spring has sprung: Fun in the sun at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a wonderful day for a swing, a stroll, a smooth ride, and even some subtle soaring. The children played, parents relaxed by the fire, and there wasn’t a frown to be found. Howard Park, named after former state senator Timothy Howard, is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
yankodesign.com

This camper trailer expands to sleep 4 people and haul all your outdoor gear with it

The GO Camper is a towable, lightweight camper that can attach to vehicles of any size, even a Mini Coop. ‘Tis the season for camping. The frost is gradually melting and the sun is coming out, it’s about time we pitch our tents and load up on some propane. Different destinations call for different camping equipment. While a trip to Olympic National Park will require, heavy-duty, waterproof shelter, you won’t have to worry about the rain on a trip to Joshua Tree in southern California.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
50K+
Followers
32K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy