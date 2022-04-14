ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky GOP overrides governor's veto to ban abortions — even in cases of rape or incest

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ek96_0f9BVjBN00

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky, speaks onstage during the 2022 Concordia Lexington Summit at Lexington Marriott City Center on April 08, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images for Concordia)

On Wednesday, the Republican-led Kentucky legislature overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a bill that would ban abortion after fifteen weeks into pregnancy, making Kentucky just about the first state without legal abortion options since 1973.

The far-reaching bill, H.B. 3, includes provisions that ban abortion after fifteen weeks into pregnancy, prohibit abortion pills by mail, raise the legal threshold for minors seeking an abortion, and establish an extensive state system to monitor all abortions in the Bluegrass State, according to The Lexington Herald Reader.

The measure also mandates that fetal remains be cremated or interred and requires that all birth-death or stillbirth certificates be issued after any procedure, according to Reuters.

Opponents have argued that the bill makes the administration of abortions so bureaucratic that it will just about end the practice altogether.

"There's nothing in place for providers to be able to comply [with HB 3's regulations]," Nicole Erwin, a Kentucky-based spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, told The 19th. "That's why we would stop providing care. Literally we can't meet the demands this bill would require."

Last Friday, Beshar, vetoed the measure, writing in a letter that "rape and incest are violent crimes. Victims of these crimes should have options."

But on Tuesday, the state House overrode Beshear's veto with a 76-21 vote, sending the vote to the state Senate for final approval. The move came as a crowd of pro-choice demonstrated protested below the House chamber, chanting slogans like "bans off our bodies."

Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocates have widely condemned the bill, opposing it on both moral and constitutional grounds.

"I can hear people outside chanting, 'Bans off our bodies' right now,'" said state Rep. Rachel Roberts, a victim of rape, during a floor speech. "This issue is so important that people showed up today. That should tell you something. I urge you to consider the ramifications of this bill. I urge you to allow this veto. Think of me as a 14-year-old rape victim."

"This bill is discrimination in search of children," Democratic state Rep. Josie Raymond echoed.

Carrie Flaxman, an attorney with the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told The 19th that the bill imposes too high of a burden on abortion seekers to be constitutional, saying, "The law is quite clear that the government cannot require action with such consequences without giving people the means to comply."

The bill is likely to be challenged in court by opponents, but that effort could be impacted by the Supreme Court's impending decision on a case around a Mississippi abortion law.

Comments / 68

Politically Heard
2d ago

A man has no right to tell a women when and where to create a baby unless it's by consent. These Republicans sure want that rape, incest and sex trafficking approved. Does anyone question why? So, their families can get paid off the women the harmed. They are making women and children bounties.

Reply(5)
38
MAGAsR4Putin
2d ago

Women, blacks, browns, gays, children, all under attack by Republicans. Vote Blue. The Constitutional right you save may be your own.

Reply(4)
33
FDT the moron
2d ago

Now the woman of this state should vote in the midterms and show these republicans who is the boss

Reply(24)
49
Related
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Government
WUKY

Kentucky House passes bill to legalize medical marijuana

The Kentucky House has endorsed legalizing medical marijuana. The House passed a bill Thursday to strictly regulate the use of cannabis for a list of eligible medical conditions. Karyn Czar reports from Frankfort. Representative Jason Nemes used to be strongly against any laws to legalize medical marijuana. On Thursday he...
KENTUCKY STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Abortion Law#Legislature#Gop#Republican#H B 3#Reuters#Hb 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Cincinnati CityBeat

8 Just-Passed Bills In Kentucky You Should Be Mad About

It happens every year: The legislative session starts out slow. There are some bad ideas being floated around — and some good ones — but they are just that. Ideas. You'd think that the Republican supermajority couldn’t possibly stomach stripping away public assistance, gutting public schools and finding yet another way to restrict abortion in Kentucky, all in one session.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
15K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy