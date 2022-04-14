ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinetown, NC

Northside High School debuts first musical in 10 years

Cover picture for the articlePINETOWN, N.C. (WITN) - Northside High School is debuting its first musical in a decade. Shrek Jr. the Musical will take the stage...

Pasquotank County High School- Qymar Dashiell

My name is Qymar Dashiell, I am a senior at Pasquotank County High School. I have lived in Elizabeth City, NC all 17 years of my life. I went to elementary school at Northside Elementary, middle at Elizabeth city middle school, which leads me to Pasquotank high currently. I have played basketball, football, and baseball all my life, and my favorite pastime is probably playing video games. I have been involved in my church, school, and community my entire life. My mother made sure that I stayed on top of my school work, and she always volunTold me for events at school and church and made sure I was active in all levels of school. When I entered middle school, I joined our SGA club, I enjoyed helping with events and being the control at our school. Then in my 7th grade and 8th-grade years we were offered the opportunity to take Math 1 and Math 2 to get high school credits earlier. This led to my love of engineering and to my favorite club, which is DECA, where this year I placed first at the state level. Now I am starting a new chapter in my life as I am attending North Carolina A&T for college in Civil Engineering.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
PWLiving

Osbourn High School Wins Music Award

On March 18, 2022, upon completion of the choral department’s District IV assessment at Battlefield High School, Osbourn High School earned the Virginia Music Educators Association’s Blue Ribbon award. The VMEA Blue Ribbon Award is the highest award given to a school’s music program in the Commonwealth of Virginia and recognizes that achieve excellence in Band, Orchestra, and Choral Performance. All disciplines in a school must receive a rating of “Superior” at assessment to qualify for this award.
HIGH SCHOOL
WETM 18 News

Elmira High School to perform Evil Dead the Musical

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Set to premiere this weekend, Elmira High School takes on the 1980s horror of the same name in a hilarious parody. Five college students vacation in an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them into demons. Blood will fly while limbs are dismembered in […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen High School Spring Musical “Cinderella” Hits the Stage This Weekend

The kids will be back on stage this weekend in Watkins Glen. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Watkins Glen High School Spring Musical will take place tonight and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon at the High School Auditorium. This spring’s production is the Prince Street Players version of Cinderella. Senior Melanie Wysocki plays the lead role and tells us about what might be different about her portrayal of Cinderella.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Columbus, NC
Pinetown, NC
Lima News

Bath High School presents ‘The Music Man’

LIMA — Bath High School will present “The Music Man” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26, with another performance to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Performances will be held at Bath High School, 2850 Bible Road, Lima. Tickets are $12...
LIMA, OH
WJHG-TV

Mosley High School features musical play

Let's see what local historian Bill Hudson brought into the NewsChannel 7 studio to share with our viewers on this week's Time Travel Tuesday segment. Spring Break is still in full swing in Panama City Beach. People Moving to Walton County. Updated: 6 hours ago. With more people moving to...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Huron Daily Tribune

Big Rapids Skating Club performs 'High School Musical: The Ice Show'

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Figure Skating Club recently held its 45th Annual Ice Show at the Ferris State University Ice Arena. The group of 15 skaters, led by director Kim Young, had been practicing for weeks to perfect the figure skating routines set to the music of the 2006 motion picture High School Musical.
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: High school resource officer joins musical

PHOENIX, AZ (WFSB) - A school resource officer in Arizona recently found herself as the newest cast member in a high school musical. School Resource Officer Beth Griffin’s profile is on the rise, and it’s easy to see why. She knows the students by name at Sunrise Mountain...
HIGH SCHOOL
WITN

Havelock High School- Catherine Hurst

Hello! My name is Cat Hurst. I attend Havelock High School where I’m involved in our music program. I play piano, clarinet, and guitar, and I was a drum major in the marching band. I’m going to UNCW in the fall to study piano. When I’m not doing “music stuff,” I like to draw, skate, play video games and hang out with my friends. We spend a lot of time walking around different shops and malls, just being ourselves. This summer I want to spend a lot of time on the beach surfing, and I want to take a road trip with my friends. I don’t know where yet, but we’ll figure that out as we go.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Lejeune High School- Naomi Gordon

My name is Naomi Gordon and I am a graduating senior of the class of 2022 at Lejeune High School. I am top of my class, the senior class president, and love to give my time to improve my school community. When I was 14, I moved here all the way from San Clemente, California. My dad is in the military, so I have had to adapt to new places throughout my life. I love to experience new things and meet lots of new people. As I continue on my life journey, I plan to move back to California and attend a university for biological science. I am looking forward to what is to come for me!
HIGH SCHOOL
WITN

Wanchese Christian Academy- Raegan Blackwell

My name is Raegan, I was born and raised on the Outer Banks, and I’m graduating this year, 2022, at Wanchese Christian Academy. I am a Christian, and my church family is located at Liberty Christian Fellowship. Another thing about me is that I love music. To go with that love of music, my dream is to be apart of the worship team at my church, which is already coming into fruition. I’m really looking forward to opening my wings and flying into the other chapter of my life.
EDUCATION

