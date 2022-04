Bullington Gardens, a horticultural education center and public botanical garden, is soliciting sponsors for its popular summertime Fairy Garden Trail. Supporters are invited to contribute to Bullington Gardens as “Sponsors with Heart” through the purchase of fairy doors. A unique, handcrafted fairy door will be created for each sponsor. The door has a hinged opening, revealing the sponsor’s message to the Fairy Garden visitor. The door is presented to the sponsor after 90 days.

