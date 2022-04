Click here to read the full article. Officially, the JW Marriott collection is a tribute to Marriott International’s founder, the late J. Willard Marriott, whose belief in holistic wellbeing has inspired 115 retreats across the globe. But insiders would note that these properties are also a clear nod to his wife—as long as you know to look outside. A dedicated gardener in her downtime, Alice Sheets Marriott was passionate about everything from geraniums and hydrangeas to the family raspberry patch in New Hampshire, where she routinely turned the fruits of her labor into jam. (No dabbler in the kitchen, she’d started...

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO