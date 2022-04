NEW BEDFORD — After two years of swimming against the tide of COVID-19 and the endless flow of immediate needs therein, it appears Greater New Bedford Community Health Center officials will finally get to address a couple of its more lofty goals of enhancing the effectiveness of telehealth appointments and streamlining public access, thanks to a $138 million federal funding package for community projects throughout Massachusetts.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 29 DAYS AGO