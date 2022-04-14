ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Body found on I-95 identified as mother of 3-year-old victim in fatal Baltimore City fire

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A body found on I-95 on Tuesday has been identified as the mother of a 3-year-old child discovered in a fatal fire in Baltimore City. Danielle Shanae Parnell, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland was found deceased on April...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

3 people found dead in car identified as woman, her two 3-year-old children

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police said the three people found dead in a car at a Melbourne apartment complex were identified as a woman and her two 3-year-old children. Police said Andrea Langhorst, 35, of St. Lucie County, and her two 3-year-old children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, were found dead inside a car at the Manatee Cove Apartments complex in the 700 block of Madelyn Way around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.
MELBOURNE, FL
KFVS12

I-57 crash victims identified

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
Cecil County, MD
Accidents
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Cecil County, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Homicides
Law & Crime

‘All I Can Think About Are Those Babies’: Family Mourns Deaths of Florida Mother, 3-Year-Old Twins Found Decomposing in Parked Car

An investigation is underway after the decomposing bodies of a mother and her twins were discovered in a parked car near a Florida apartment complex. The Melbourne Police Department has now identified the deceased as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and 3-year-old twins Olivia and Adam Dyer. Investigators are working to determine...
MELBOURNE, FL
WDEF

Body Identified in 33 Year Old Cold Case

TRENTON, Ga — On December 16, 1988, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in Dade County. “It was off I-59 northbound, just inside of Dade County, about 5.3 miles just inside the Georgia line,” said Joe Montgomery of the GBI. After 34...
DADE COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Vancouver, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

Here’s what we know about the fetuses found in a D.C. home

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected. When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 arrested after 14 overdoses, 9 deaths reported in 1 day in DC

Police have arrested two people they say are connected to a string of overdoses that lead to the deaths of nine people in D.C. According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the Violent Crime Suppression Division announced the arrests of 43-year-old Sheldon Marbley and 23-year-old Shameka Hayes on several drug charges.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC police arrest 2 in Southwest fentanyl overdoses that left 9 dead

Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the killing of a Special Police officer. On Wednesday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Louisville cop shot during fatal Breonna Taylor raid says review hearing was 'just for show' and that officer now suing to get his job back was 'hung out to dry...for saving my life'

The former Louisville detective who was fired following the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020 has found support from one of his former colleagues who was there that night. Retired Sgt. John Mattingly told the Daily Mail that he is in full support of Myles Cosgrove's efforts...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy