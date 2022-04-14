ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm sick of it': Furious Ricky Stuart blasts 'pathetic' Raiders for blowing 12-point lead against Cowboys and claims some of his players are 'not NRL standard'...as Canberra star Jack Wighton accuses teammates of 'taking naps' in loss

By Dan Cancian
 2 days ago

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart slammed his players for a 'pathetic' second half performance at home against North Queensland and said he was 'sick' to see his side relinquish double-digit leads.

In complete control at 12-0 after the first half, Canberra allowed 18 unanswered points as the Cowboys mounted an unlikely comeback to snatch a precious win and snap their two-game losing streak.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have now lost three in a row and Stuart unloaded on his troops in a fiery press conference.

Ricky Stuart blasted the Raiders as 'pathetic' for blowing a 12-point lead against the Cowboys

'I'm sick of defending playing 40 minutes of football,' he said after the defeat at GIO Stadium.

'The way we started that second half was pathetic - and there's some individuals who just didn't start the way they needed to start in the second half to get us back on the front foot.

'I’ll deal with that when we get back to work, but it is not on. It's just not on. I'm sick of it.'

North Queensland scored 18 unanswered points in the second half to win 18-12 at GIO Stadium
The Raiders have blown eight double-digit leads in the NRL since 2020 - the most in the league

The Raiders have blown a double-digit lead eight times since the start of 2020 - the most of any team in the NRL - and Stuart echoed Jack Wighton's post-match remarks after the Raiders five-eight accused some of his teammates of 'taking naps' during the game.

'We've got to look at ourselves individually [...] people [are] taking naps,' the Raiders star told Nine immediately after the final whistle.

'Something will have to change or we're no hope.'

Once he was made aware of the comments, Stuart gave his full support to the five-eight.

Raiders star Jack Wighton accused some of his teammates of 'taking naps' in the loss

'He's 100 per cent right,' he said.

'There's individuals there that have got to have a good look at themselves because it was not NRL standard. It's nowhere near the standards we want to set as a football team.'

Stuart also lashed out at the clamour for Xavier Savage to be included in the starting line-up, he had deliberately used the 19-year-old sparingly to bring him up to speed with the demands of the NRL.

'Xavier Savage is not playing first grade because he is still learning the game,' an irate Stuart said.

And Stuart backed his star player, warning some of his teammates are not 'NRL standard'

'So many of you people want X-factor. So many people want Xavier out there.

'That is why Xavier hasn’t been playing because he is still learning the awareness of the game.'

Stuart added: 'But I’m only a dumb coach. Everybody else wants X-factor. Well we haven’t got X-factor at the moment.

'We are still teaching young people how to play footy at an NRL standard.'

