Income Tax

Americans have just four days left to submit tax returns – see the exact date you’ll get the cash based on when you file

By Claire Wallace
The US Sun
 2 days ago

AMERICANS can find out the exact date they'll get their tax return based on when they filed.

With the extension of the filing deadline being moved from April 15 to 18, many Americans are left wondering when they might be receiving their tax returns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYEp6_0f9BTFy700
The tax filing deadline has been extended by three days this year

The average American gets about $3,226 back every year in tax returns, with the government paying out a total of $204billion.

As of the first week of April, the IRS has already sent out 63million refunds. So if you haven't yet received yours, it might be arriving any day now.

The IRS says that one in every ten refunds are issued within 21 days of taxes being filed.

To check the status of your tax return, many states have set up websites and hotlines for residents to monitor when they might be getting money back.

For example, if you live in Illinois, you can visit Where's My Refund link on the MyTaxIllinois website.

The state has also set up a 24-hour hotline at 1-800-829-1954 to check the status of your tax returns.

There is also a federal tool for checking your refund status on the IRS website, but it is only available for those who filed over 21 days ago and are still awaiting a return.

And if you are still missing your tax returns from the 2020 tax season, the IRS says that you should mark $0 for last year's AGI on your 2021 tax statement.

This year, more people are eligible for the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit than previous years, and those who are eligible should be sure to claim the credit on their tax returns.

The credit has expanded, and is now available for people with no dependents between the ages of 19-64, expanded from 25-64 in previous tax seasons.

Families can see if they qualify here.

The Child Tax Credit has also expanded, with annual payments now totaling $3,600 per child instead of $3,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5t3S_0f9BTFy700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlC7s_0f9BTFy700

To avoid mistakes on tax filing, the IRS recommends the following tips:

  • File your taxes electronically
  • Use the correct filing status
  • Report all taxable income
  • Answer the new question about virtual currency
  • Include unemployment
  • Double-check your personal information
  • Double-check account numbers
  • Mail paper returns to the correct address
  • Sign and date your return
  • Keep a personal copy

#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Tax Refund#Tax Credit
INCOME TAX
