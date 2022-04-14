Overnight storms inflict damage across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Thousands of Kentuckians woke up Thursday morning to various sights of damage caused by severe storms that swept through the area overnight.

With the theme of this system being high wind gusts, common damage being reported is downed trees and branches of all sizes strewn across lawns, toppled power lines, and homes without power.

Peak wind gusts recorded overnight:

Shelby County: 75 MPH

Taylor County: 63 MPH

Madison County: 59 MPH

Boyle County: 58 MPH

Fayette County: 56 MPH

A FOX 56 viewer in the Louisville, an area hit particularly hard by the system, sent in photos depicting the strength behind the wind gusts.

Louisville viewer storm damage

Louisville viewer storm damage

Louisville viewer storm damage

Louisville viewer storm damage

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency in the city on Thursday morning due to the storm’s repercussions. Additionally, Jefferson County Schools called off Thursday’s classes as a result of the storm.

Although power outages are being resolved, they continue to be reported across the state. An interactive outage map can be found at poweroutage.us/kentucky .

